Previewing the Sixers' buyout market

The NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone, but player movement throughout the league will not yet cease. That is because the time has arrived for the buyout market to get kickstarted — another wave of rumors which will culminate in a handful of players who did not get traded being allowed to sign with new teams for the remainder of the season.

So, who may the Sixers add via the buyout market this season?

Kyle Lowry, Charlotte Hornets

Lowry became the potential prized piece of the buyout market when he was dealt from the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets along with a first-round pick last week in exchange for Terry Rozier, and now that the deadline has passed without Charlotte moving him, a buyout which would send Lowry to free agency is very much on the table — if not likely.

Lowry, who does turn 38 near the end of March, would give the Sixers additional ball-handling, three-point shooting and perimeter defense. He would have the chance to reunite with Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, with whom he won a championship with the Toronto Raptors years ago. Lowry, a Philadelphia native and Villanova product, has long been a rumored target of the Sixers.

Between that and the Sixers' trade sending Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks, this might be the best chance he has ever had to join his hometown team.

Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie, once a tremendous scorer, has had a brutally inefficient season thus far. After being dealt from Brooklyn to Toronto and then waived by the Raptors, he figures to be one of the stronger options on the buyout market.

Dinwiddie is not a better option than Lowry, who is much more well-rounded and a proven commodity in the playoffs, but he at least has some noteworthy upside as someone who has been an impressive high-volume scorer in recent seasons.

Evan Fournier, Detroit Pistons

Fournier was once one of the league's most productive wings from behind the three-point line. Between stops with the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, he established himself as a dynamic offensive player. But in the last year-plus in New York, he has faded into irrelevancy. He was moved to the Pistons on Thursday as salary filler in a deal that brought New York Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.

Season 3PM-3PA, 3P% 2019-20 173-434, 39.9% 2020-21 117-283, 41.3% 2021-22 241-619, 38.9% 2022-23 35-114, 30.7% 2023-24 2-15, 13.3%



Fournier, who for three years was a high-volume, high-efficiency shooter from beyond the arc, was rendered useless by the Knicks. There is certainly something to be said for his poor performance in 2022-23 and his inability to crack the rotation this season, but Fournier may have a better chance of turning into at least a useful regular season piece than a few of the players on the back end of the Sixers' roster.

Joe Harris

Harris has barely played this season after being dealt to the youth-focused Pistons -- who waived him on Thursday -- and so his lack of run likely has more to do with his team context than his personal ability. While he may be well past his prime, last time we saw Harris getting consistent run he was still one of the league's greatest three-point shooters.

Harris is not as well-rounded offensively as Fournier, and might be even less trustworthy on the defensive end of the floor, but he also could at least be serviceable down the stretch of the season. Harris is a career 43.6 percent shooter from beyond the arc, one of the best marks in NBA history.

Seth Curry, Charlotte Hornets

Curry was salary filler in a deal that netted the Dallas Mavericks PJ Washington, and he very may well stick in Charlotte. But if he doesn't, a reunion with one of the league's foremost three-point shooter certainly seems conceivable. The main question is whether or not his offensive punch is worth putting up with his defensive limitations. The guess here is that it is not at this juncture of his career, but with the Sixers having the flexibility to fill at least one roster spot, Curry could at least make some sense in theory.

Devonte' Graham, San Antonio Spurs

Graham was once one of the league's most bright young guards, a dynamic shot-maker who averaged 18.2 points per game as a second-year guard, then as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. Graham was later dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans, who eventually shipped him to San Antonio, where he has fallen out of favor.

Graham no longer seems worthy of consistent ball-handling duties, but if the Sixers feel like adding one more capable guard to their roster, Graham is a player who could potentially become available via buyout.

Delon Wright, Washington Wizards

Wright may be just a bit too useful to become a buyout guy, but after not being dealt at the deadline by Washington, contending teams would sure love to add him. Wright is a tall, long guard who can defend — an archetype of player that does not grow on trees.

Wright is about an average shooter from beyond the arc, but it is the defensive end of the floor where he leaves most of his mark. Wright, who has a 6-foot-7.75 wingspan, can match up against both typical ball-handling guards and many wings. Outside of Lowry, he is likely the best player on this list.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice