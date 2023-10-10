PrimoHoagies offers deal for every hit Bryson Stott records in the playoffs

October 10, 2023
Bryson Stott and the Phillies are deadlocked with the Atlanta Braves in a National League Division Series as the teams are tied with one win each. Now, Phillies fans have another reason to root for Stott in the postseason as PrimoHoagies is offering a special discount on the Stott Special hoagie.
For every hit the second baseman records in a game, the restaurant chain will offer its rewards members $1 off the sandwich the following day (up to four hits per game). If Stott hits a home run, members will receive $4 off the sandwich.
The sandwich, also named the Big T, costs $13.99 and features homestyle turkey breast, imported ham and American cheese on seeded bread. Those interested can sign up for PrimoPerks online.
Wawa also is running a hoagie promotion during the Phillies' playoff run. The company has partnered with outfielder Kyle Schwarber for Schwarberfest, a spinoff of its Hoagiefest summer promotion. Users of the Wawa app can score $5 short hoagies and $6 classic hoagies.
For fans heading to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 on Wednesday, SEPTA has once again partnered with Citadel Credit Union to offer free rides home on the Broad Street Line from NRG Station. Free rides begin two hours after the start of the game and run for two hours after the game ends or until the last scheduled train departs.