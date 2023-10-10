PrimoHoagies offers deal for every hit Bryson Stott records in the playoffs

Bryson Stott and the Phillies are deadlocked with the Atlanta Braves in a National League Division Series as the teams are tied with one win each. Now, Phillies fans have another reason to root for Stott in the postseason as PrimoHoagies is offering a special discount on the Stott Special hoagie.

For every hit the second baseman records in a game, the restaurant chain will offer its rewards members $1 off the sandwich the following day (up to four hits per game). If Stott hits a home run, members will receive $4 off the sandwich.

The sandwich, also named the Big T, costs $13.99 and features homestyle turkey breast, imported ham and American cheese on seeded bread. Those interested can sign up for PrimoPerks online.