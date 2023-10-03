More News:

October 03, 2023

Phillies fans can ride SEPTA for free after the Wild Card playoff games

The Broad Street Line also will be running additional express and local trains to Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, Wednesday and, if necessary, Thursday

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA Free Rides Phillies Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA is offering Phillies fans free rides home on the Broad Street Line after the Wild Card playoff games against the Marlins this week. There also will be extra trains running to NRG Station prior to the games.

Playoff baseball is back in Philadelphia. Red October begins Tuesday night when the Phillies host Game 1 of their Wild Card series against the Miami Marlins.

SEPTA is offering fans free rides home from Citizens Bank Park during the three-game series thanks to a sponsorship with Citadel Credit Union. 

Fans can board the Broad Street Line at NRG Station for free beginning two hours after each game starts and ending two hours after they conclude, or until the last scheduled trains depart – whichever is sooner. The last trains will be held until the games finish, even if they push late into the night, but fans are advised to head to the station immediately afterward.

If necessary, SEPTA also will hold the last Regional Rail trains to make sure people can make their connections. 

The postseason series takes place Tuesday, Wednesday and, if necessary, Thursday. The first pitch for all three games is scheduled for 8:08 p.m.

SEPTA also is adding Broad Street Line trains to make sure fans get to the ballpark on time. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be five express and three local trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center.

The express trains stop at Fern Rock Transportation Center, Olney Transportation Center, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall, Walnut-Locust, and NRG stations. The local trains stop at every station.

The Broad Street Line offers a free connection to the Market-Frankford Line and multiple trolley routes between City Hall and 15th Street stations. It also connects to multiple bus routes and is a short walk from Jefferson and Suburban stations in Center City, where riders can take Regional Rail trains to the suburbs. Fans coming from New Jersey can connect to PATCO in Center City. 

Last week, SEPTA added contactless payment methods such as Apple Pay or Google Pay for its subways, buses and trolleys. Fans can tap to pay at the validator, saving the hassle of waiting in line to purchase tickets and missing their rides.

Tickets to the Phillies-Marlins series are the most expensive on the secondary market of any of the four Wild Card matchups. As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the cheapest tickets to Game 1 on Seat Geek were $124. Fans who wish to watch the game at a bar can enjoy a free Miller Lite by venturing out to 1 of these 26 pubs

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Broad Street Line NRG Station Phillies Baseball

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Carmen Main Image

'Carmen' ignites the ballet stage
Limited - Center City District - Harvest Weekend Image B

Harvest Weekend returns to Dilworth Park with fall fun for all ages

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Journalist Josh Kruger fatally shot inside his Point Breeze home
Josh Kruger Shooting

Sponsored

Fall fun in Cumberland Valley
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Waggoners Gap Hawk Watch

TV

Philadelphia spotlighted in season premiere of NBC travel show '1st Look'
philadelphia nbc 1st look

Health News

Penn scientists receive Nobel Prize for research that led to COVID-19 vaccines
Penn scientists Nobel prize

Phillies

Phillies drop playoff hype video that will have you ready to run through a wall
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Home-Run-NLCS-Padres

Family-Friendly

Boo at the Zoo welcomes trick-or-treaters for 3 weekends this October
Boo at the Zoo Philly

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved