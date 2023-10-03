Phillies fans can ride SEPTA for free after the Wild Card playoff games

Playoff baseball is back in Philadelphia. Red October begins Tuesday night when the Phillies host Game 1 of their Wild Card series against the Miami Marlins.

SEPTA is offering fans free rides home from Citizens Bank Park during the three-game series thanks to a sponsorship with Citadel Credit Union.

Fans can board the Broad Street Line at NRG Station for free beginning two hours after each game starts and ending two hours after they conclude, or until the last scheduled trains depart – whichever is sooner. The last trains will be held until the games finish, even if they push late into the night, but fans are advised to head to the station immediately afterward.

If necessary, SEPTA also will hold the last Regional Rail trains to make sure people can make their connections.

The postseason series takes place Tuesday, Wednesday and, if necessary, Thursday. The first pitch for all three games is scheduled for 8:08 p.m.

SEPTA also is adding Broad Street Line trains to make sure fans get to the ballpark on time. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be five express and three local trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center.

The express trains stop at Fern Rock Transportation Center, Olney Transportation Center, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall, Walnut-Locust, and NRG stations. The local trains stop at every station.

The Broad Street Line offers a free connection to the Market-Frankford Line and multiple trolley routes between City Hall and 15th Street stations. It also connects to multiple bus routes and is a short walk from Jefferson and Suburban stations in Center City, where riders can take Regional Rail trains to the suburbs. Fans coming from New Jersey can connect to PATCO in Center City.

Last week, SEPTA added contactless payment methods such as Apple Pay or Google Pay for its subways, buses and trolleys. Fans can tap to pay at the validator, saving the hassle of waiting in line to purchase tickets and missing their rides.

Tickets to the Phillies-Marlins series are the most expensive on the secondary market of any of the four Wild Card matchups. As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the cheapest tickets to Game 1 on Seat Geek were $124. Fans who wish to watch the game at a bar can enjoy a free Miller Lite by venturing out to 1 of these 26 pubs.