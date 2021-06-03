More Sports:

June 03, 2021

Podcast: Viva Las Vengeance! Batista and Triple H visit hell in Vegas

Nick Piccone
By Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor
Wrestling WWE
Hell-in-a-cell_060321 WWE/Poster

The poster for WWE's 2005 Hell in a Cell match between Batista and Triple H.

In 2005, there was a monumental change going on in WWE. No, it wasn't Vince McMahon stepping down (he's still the chairman and CEO of WWE), it wasn't yet WWE deciding to relaunch ECW as a third brand (they would the next year), nor was it the aforementioned McMahon deciding to revive the XFL (that would have been 13 years too early).

No, the monumental change going on in WWE at this time was simultaneously creating two new superstars that have already cemented their legendary status in WWE lore. In fact, it may be the last true time WWE set the foundation for and around these two superstars that allowed them to flourish and realize their dreams.

That's right — it was the beginning of John Cena's and Batista's meteoric rise to the top, where they stayed for years and years. And at WWE's June 2005 Vengeance pay-per-view, live from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, it was a showcase for both during the height of WWE's brand extension.

At this time, WWE was still running brand-exclusive pay-per-views, so Monday Night Raw and SmackDown (which would eventually move to Friday nights later that summer) ran pay-per-views that featured only talent on their roster. The funny thing about Vengeance 2005 was that it ran right in the middle of WWE's Draft Lottery that year, which ran for four weeks during June. Each week, wrestlers were drafted to either Raw or SmackDown. A few weeks before this pay-per-view, the WWE Champion, John Cena, was drafted to Raw. Batista, who had been on Raw as the World Heavyweight Champion since WrestleMania 21, was also still on Raw.

So, needless to say, this pay-per-view was one of the more packed ones in the era of brand-exclusives. Not only would WWE's two champions headline the show, but Kurt Angle made his way from SmackDown to Raw, continuing his feud with Shawn Michaels in the duo's second bout together, first since WrestleMania 21. Of course, it was a classic. What else would we expect? 

Just because it was 2005 doesn't mean WWE completely was over the Attitude Era. While much of that era's content was shunned at this point, there were still bits and pieces that filtered through the cracks in 2005. And when Lillian Garcia found herself involved in a love angle with Viscera, and proposing to him in Vegas ... only one person could interrupt: The Godfather.

There's also so much more to talk about, as we discuss the most recent WWE releases. We begin our deep dive into WWE Vengeance 2005 at the 48:35 mark.

You can listen to the show wherever podcasts are available, or right below!

Recent episodes

Join our Patreon! Only $2 to subscribe at patreon.com/shootersradio

You can subscribe to The Straight Shooters on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spreaker, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Radio.com, TuneIn Radio, Pandora, Player FM and wherever else you get your podcasts! 

And you can now also become a Patron of The Straight Shooters! You can get exclusive content from Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/shootersradio!

Follow The Straight Shooters - Twitter: @ShootersRadio | Facebook: facebook.com/shootersradio


Nick Piccone

Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Wrestling WWE Las Vegas Chris Jericho John Cena BATISTA Pro Wrestling Triple H

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What we learned from the Sixers' first round victory over the Wizards
tyrese-maxey_060321_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Wildlife

Giant whale skull washes up on Jersey Shore beach
Skull Island Beach NJ

TV

Kate Winslet said she shot down airbrushing and editing on the set of 'Mare of Easttown'
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Eagles

10 players the Eagles can least afford to lose to injury
060321JalenHurts

Food & Drink

Try these cheese boards to celebrate National Cheese Day in Philly
cheese boards in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved