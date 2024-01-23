Puttshack mini golf bar sets February opening date in Center City

The mini golf bar and restaurant Puttshack will debut its new Philly location next month inside the Shops at Liberty Place in Center City.

Puttshack plans to hold its grand opening Saturday, Feb. 24. The 26,000-square-foot space at 1625 Chestnut St. is inside the retail complex that sits between Liberty One and Liberty Two towers.

Puttshack's tech-driven mini golf concept simplifies scorekeeping by using golf balls that track shots automatically. There will be four nine-hole courses at the Philly location, each featuring a mix of challenging setups and themes in the colorfully lit space. Individual user profiles are generated by the ball-tracking technology and include statistics that can be pulled up each time a person returns.

Food options at Puttshack will include a cheesesteak flatbread served with house-made cheese whiz, shaved roast beef, grilled onions and peppers and a spring roll appetizer called the Philadelphia Tailpipe that's filled with roast pork, provolone cheese and garlic-grilled broccoli rabe. For every sale of the Tailpipe, $1 will go to the nonprofit food bank Philabundance.

Other menu items include chorizo and cheese empanadas, Korean bao buns and wood-fired octopus. Cocktails and local beers will be served.

Puttshack says the daytime atmosphere will be family-friendly. After 8 p.m., the venue will only allow people 21 and older to enter. The bar includes seating for 26 people and the dining room has space for up to 185 people, with private bookings available.

The company announced plans to come to Philadelphia in 2022. The Center City location will be the 13th Puttshack to open in the U.S. and the 17th globally. The concept is expanding to multiple new locations over the coming year.

Puttshack's hours will be Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.