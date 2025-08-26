Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2025 edition

As of roughly 8:30 p.m. on cutdown day, when we finished collecting data from all 32 NFL team website rosters, the Green Bay Packers had the youngest team in the NFL.

Previously, the youngest teams in the NFL were as follows:

• 2024: Green Bay Packers

• 2023: Green Bay Packers

• 2022: Cleveland Browns

• 2021: New York Jets

• 2020: Jacksonville Jaguars

• 2019: Miami Dolphins

• 2018: Cincinnati Bengals

• 2017: Cleveland Browns

• Every year from 2012-2016: St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams

The Washington Commanders have the oldest roster in the NFL this year, and by a wide margin at 28.1 years of age. In fact, I've been calculating the average age of every team in the NFL at final cutdowns every year since 2012, and the two oldest teams previously were the 2023 Saints and 2018 Raiders, both at 27.4 years of age.

The Eagles rank 2nd, as in, 2nd youngest. They were the 6th youngest last year. The retirement of Brandon Graham and the loss of a bunch of players to free agency have something to do with the lower age. If you took the 27 oldest Commanders players and shaved 5 years off each of their ages, their roster would still be older than the Eagles'.

By the time you read this, this data will already be out of date as teams continue to make tweaks to their rosters, although even with continued roster movement, the average ages of each team shouldn’t change much. Here are the results, keeping in mind that this is merely a snapshot, and that context can be applied to each individual team:

Packers: 25.23 🐣 Eagles: 25.49 Cowboys: 25.74 Bengals: 25.77 Seahawks: 25.77 Jets: 25.81 Chargers: 25.91 Chiefs: 25.92 Dolphins: 26.00 Jaguars: 26.04 Patriots: 26.08 Raiders: 26.11 Ravens: 26.13 Browns: 26.15 Cardinals: 26.19 Bears: 26.23 Bills: 26.25 Buccaneers: 26.25 Colts: 26.26 Saints: 26.26 49ers: 26.30 Panthers: 26.32 Texans: 26.38 Rams: 26.38 Vikings: 26.40 Broncos: 26.43 Titans: 26.58 Giants: 26.58 Lions: 26.60 Falcons: 26.71 Steelers: 27.28 Commanders: 28.09 👴

To note, "old" doesn't mean "bad," and "young" doesn't mean "good." But certainly, you don't want to be old and bad, like some of the teams above. And obviously, teams that are both young and talented with good quarterbacks can feel pretty good about their long-term chances of being consistent contenders.



(Also, no, using the median age for each team is not the better way to do this. It wouldn't show anything useful whatsoever.) 😇

