Eat your way through Reading Terminal Market during a food scavenger hunt

Reading Terminal Market is already one of the best places in the city to wander and eat. This event turns that into a game.

The “Munch Around the Market Scavenger Hunt” is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at 11 a.m. and sends teams through the market to solve clues, answer questions and stop for bites along the way, from soft pretzels and baked goods to chocolates, coffee and roast pork.

The experience doesn’t stay inside the market. Teams also move through nearby spots like Chinatown, Market Street and the Convention Center, using what they find to complete challenges tied to the food, history and quirks of the area.

There are also photo challenges, where teams document what they’re eating as they go. No prior knowledge is needed, and teams work together to solve clues, with a host from Watson Adventures setting up the game, checking in during play and wrapping things up through a smartphone-based platform.

The hunt also weaves in pieces of the market’s history, including its past as a train station and the Grand Hall’s massive roof, one of the only remaining single-span iron roofs in the world. It also touches on smaller details, like how ice cream was once made with the help of mules and the story behind a pig named Philbert.

The event typically lasts about two and a half hours. Tickets are $22 for adults. Food is not included, but organizers recommend bringing about $10 in cash for purchases along the way, which is usually enough for a few small samples.

Saturday, April 18 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Reading Terminal Market

12th and Arch Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

$22, plus $10 for food

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.