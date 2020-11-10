More Events:

November 10, 2020

Reading Terminal Market will host second annual Holiday Showcase

The winter specials will be available for pre-order or purchase

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Food & Drink
Holiday Showcase at Reading Terminal Market Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

You can plan ahead for your winter festivities by browsing the Holiday Showcase at Reading Terminal Market. Attendees can pre-order food or find inspiration. The holiday season is a popular time to visit Reading Terminal Market, as seen in the photo above taken in 2017.

This November, Philadelphians can support local businesses by buying food and gifts at Reading Terminal Market.

The historic market, which first opened in 1893, will host its second annual Holiday Showcase on Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14. More than 40 Reading Terminal merchants will show off their special holiday dishes, seasonal produce, desserts, holiday gifts, decorations and other offerings.

Attendees will be able to start preparing for all their upcoming festivities by browsing the goods, asking questions and finding inspiration.

Santa Claus will visit Philadelphia-area malls this holiday season for photos | Holiday attractions return to Dilworth Park this winter

The holiday specials will be available for pre-order or purchase at each merchant's stand, as well as at a collaborative display in the Rick Nichols Room, set up like a classic Macy’s holiday window display.

"For many Pennsylvanians, shopping for the holiday season at Reading Terminal Market is a beloved annual tradition," said Conor Murphy, Reading Terminal Market general manager. "While the holidays may look different this year, we wanted to assure our treasured customers that the Market is here for you. No matter the size of your holiday festivities, you can find whatever you need amongst the breadth of our merchant’s offerings."

Some of the offerings at the two-day event include whole turkeys, lobster mac 'n' cheese, distilled spirits, pecan pie, table settings and gift baskets. The full list of merchants participating can be viewed online.

The Holiday Showcase will take place in the Rick Nichols Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both dates this November. Reading Terminal also will offer a virtual tour of the Holiday Showcase, led by Alex Bassett Strange of Bassetts Ice Cream, on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.

In October, Reading Terminal launched a GoFundMe to help the 127-year-old market survive the coronavirus pandemic's impact. Penn National Gaming swooped in, promising to make donations while also promoting online betting site Barstool Sportsbook, but Reading Terminal still relies on its customers for support. By shopping at the market, Philadelphians can do their part to help the market through a difficult period. 

Holiday Showcase

Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free to attend
Reading Terminal Market
51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

