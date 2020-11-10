Reading Terminal Market will host second annual Holiday Showcase

This November, Philadelphians can support local businesses by buying food and gifts at Reading Terminal Market.

The historic market, which first opened in 1893, will host its second annual Holiday Showcase on Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14. More than 40 Reading Terminal merchants will show off their special holiday dishes, seasonal produce, desserts, holiday gifts, decorations and other offerings.

Attendees will be able to start preparing for all their upcoming festivities by browsing the goods, asking questions and finding inspiration.



The holiday specials will be available for pre-order or purchase at each merchant's stand, as well as at a collaborative display in the Rick Nichols Room, set up like a classic Macy’s holiday window display.

"For many Pennsylvanians, shopping for the holiday season at Reading Terminal Market is a beloved annual tradition," said Conor Murphy, Reading Terminal Market general manager. "While the holidays may look different this year, we wanted to assure our treasured customers that the Market is here for you. No matter the size of your holiday festivities, you can find whatever you need amongst the breadth of our merchant’s offerings."

Some of the offerings at the two-day event include whole turkeys, lobster mac 'n' cheese, distilled spirits, pecan pie, table settings and gift baskets. The full list of merchants participating can be viewed online.

The Holiday Showcase will take place in the Rick Nichols Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both dates this November. Reading Terminal also will offer a virtual tour of the Holiday Showcase, led by Alex Bassett Strange of Bassetts Ice Cream, on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.

In October, Reading Terminal launched a GoFundMe to help the 127-year-old market survive the coronavirus pandemic's impact. Penn National Gaming swooped in, promising to make donations while also promoting online betting site Barstool Sportsbook, but Reading Terminal still relies on its customers for support. By shopping at the market, Philadelphians can do their part to help the market through a difficult period.

Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free to attend

Reading Terminal Market

51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

