October 08, 2020

Reading Terminal Market launches GoFundMe for recovery from COVID-19

Crowdfunding campaign aims to help landmark thrive beyond pandemic

By Michael Tanenbaum
Reading Terminal Market's GoFundMe campaign seeks $250,000 in donations to help the Philadelphia landmark emerge strong from the coronavirus pandemic.

One of Philadelphia's most treasured and historic destinations is asking for your help to weather the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Reading Terminal Market has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $250,000 that will ensure the 128-year-old market's survival.

While Reading Terminal Market has remained open through the pandemic, it has taken a major hit from decreased tourism. About 30% of its foot traffic comes from tourists, who have been absent from the city due to the cancelation of events and conventions.

“There was never a question about keeping our doors open so that Philadelphians could continue to rely on the Market for everything from pantry staples and fresh produce to a sweet treat for a moment of peace. Everyone has worked really hard to make shopping the Market as easy as possible with the priority of keeping our customers safe,” said Conor Murphy, who became Reading Terminal Market's general manager in May. “Serving as an essential business throughout this difficult time has come with its own set of unique challenges for a public market, and like other non-profits around the country we’re making this appeal to our patrons as we look ahead to recovery.”

Last year, the Online Farmers Market named Reading Terminal Market the best farmers market in the United States, praising its year-round service and location in a National Historic Landmark building. The market is home to more than 80 independent businesses serving produce, fresh meat and cheese, seafood, baked goods, sit-down and to-go meals.

Reading Terminal Market is managed by a non-profit corporation. All donations are tax deductible.

"We need your help to ensure that we can continue serving Philadelphia with fresh affordable local food. We need your help to keep serving Philadelphia's favorite flavors to all our shoppers," the market wrote on GoFundMe. "We need your help to keep the lights on and power the building, keep the ventilation systems working, support the frequent cleaning and disinfecting that ensures that you will be safe when you come to the Market we all love."

Michael Tanenbaum
