March 09, 2025

Children's bathrobes sold on Amazon recalled due to potential burn hazard

The dinosaur-themed robes, sold between 2021 and 2024, violate federal flammability regulations for kids' sleepwear, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
amazon children's bathrobe recall Provided Image/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Kids' bathrobes sold on Amazon, seen above, have been recalled because they could potentially cause burn injuries, authorities said.

About 5,100 children's bathrobes sold on Amazon have been recalled because they pose a possible burn hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Lolanta brand bathrobes, which were green and dinosaur-themed, violate federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a potential risk of burn injuries and death to kids, the CPSC said in a recall notice.

The flannel robes are 100% polyester and each have a hood, attached belt and patch pockets. The size, manufacturer information and care instructions are printed on sewn-in labels inside the left inseam of the robes. They were sold in sizes 2-3 years, 3-5 years, 6-8 years and 8-10 years. 

The recall affects robes sold exclusively online through Amazon from November 2021 through November 2024 for about $29. They were manufactured in China and imported by Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce.

Anyone who has the recalled robes should stop using them immediately, take them away from children and contact Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce for a full refund. 

Consumers who are seeking a refund for the product will be asked to destroy the robe by cutting it in half and emailing a photo of it to business@lolanta.com, according to the CPSC. Amazon and Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce are also contacting all known purchasers directly.

