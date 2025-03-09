Children's bathrobes sold on Amazon recalled due to potential burn hazard

About 5,100 children's bathrobes sold on Amazon have been recalled because they pose a possible burn hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Lolanta brand bathrobes, which were green and dinosaur-themed, violate federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a potential risk of burn injuries and death to kids, the CPSC said in a recall notice.

The flannel robes are 100% polyester and each have a hood, attached belt and patch pockets. The size, manufacturer information and care instructions are printed on sewn-in labels inside the left inseam of the robes. They were sold in sizes 2-3 years, 3-5 years, 6-8 years and 8-10 years.

The recall affects robes sold exclusively online through Amazon from November 2021 through November 2024 for about $29. They were manufactured in China and imported by Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce.

Anyone who has the recalled robes should stop using them immediately, take them away from children and contact Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce for a full refund.

Consumers who are seeking a refund for the product will be asked to destroy the robe by cutting it in half and emailing a photo of it to business@lolanta.com, according to the CPSC. Amazon and Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce are also contacting all known purchasers directly.