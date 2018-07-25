Report: Brandon Graham 'likely' to start training camp on the PUP list

Earlier today, it was reported that the Philadelphia Eagles were going to place Carson Wentz on the PUP list prior to the start of training camp. That turned out to be fake news. Now, another report, this time from Geoff Mosher of 97.5 the Fanatic, says that defensive end Brandon Graham will go on the PUP list.

I'll just go ahead and copy and paste my explanation of how the PUP list works from earlier today.

The PUP list is a tool teams use for players prior to the start of training camp, in case the player is not ready for the start of the regular season. The PUP list must be applied to a player prior to the start of training camp, or it cannot be used at all. Once a player practices in camp, at all, they immediately become ineligible for the PUP list both during the preseason and the regular season. The player cannot participate in practice while on the PUP list.

The benefit of the PUP list is that a player is eligible to come off of it during training camp, or, if the team deems it necessary, after the first six weeks of the regular season. Once the regular season starts and the player remains on the PUP list, they must spend the entirety of the first six weeks on the PUP list, and they would not count toward one of the 53 roster spots. (They would still count toward one of the 90 roster spots while on PUP during the preseason.)

It was revealed by Tim McManus of ESPN that Graham had surgery for an ankle injury suffered late in the Eagles' regular season. The hope was that Graham would be ready for the start of camp. Obviously, if this PUP report is correct, that is not the case.



In 2017, DT Beau Allen spent the entirety of training camp on the PUP list but played Week 1.

