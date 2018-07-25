More Sports:

July 25, 2018

Report: Brandon Graham 'likely' to start training camp on the PUP list

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
072518BrandonGraham Kirt Dozier/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are taking the dog stuff too far with all this PUP list news, in my opinion. (Sorry for this terrible joke.)

Earlier today, it was reported that the Philadelphia Eagles were going to place Carson Wentz on the PUP list prior to the start of training camp. That turned out to be fake news. Now, another report, this time from Geoff Mosher of 97.5 the Fanatic, says that defensive end Brandon Graham will go on the PUP list.

I'll just go ahead and copy and paste my explanation of how the PUP list works from earlier today.

The PUP list is a tool teams use for players prior to the start of training camp, in case the player is not ready for the start of the regular season. The PUP list must be applied to a player prior to the start of training camp, or it cannot be used at all. Once a player practices in camp, at all, they immediately become ineligible for the PUP list both during the preseason and the regular season. The player cannot participate in practice while on the PUP list.

The benefit of the PUP list is that a player is eligible to come off of it during training camp, or, if the team deems it necessary, after the first six weeks of the regular season. Once the regular season starts and the player remains on the PUP list, they must spend the entirety of the first six weeks on the PUP list, and they would not count toward one of the 53 roster spots. (They would still count toward one of the 90 roster spots while on PUP during the preseason.)

It was revealed by Tim McManus of ESPN that Graham had surgery for an ankle injury suffered late in the Eagles' regular season. The hope was that Graham would be ready for the start of camp. Obviously, if this PUP report is correct, that is not the case.

In 2017, DT Beau Allen spent the entirety of training camp on the PUP list but played Week 1.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brandon Graham

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Severe flooding closes Knoebels, Hershey Park as more rain looms
Knoebels Flooding

Investigations

Spring-Ford Area School District investigates teacher who wrestles as a Nazi
kevin bean blitzkrieg wwwa

Weddings

Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo
wildflowers by design wentz wedding

Food & Drink

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Phillies

Chase Utley: The more things change, the more they stay the same
0723_Chase_Utley_USAT

Phillies

MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies showing interest in Curtis Granderson, others
072318_Curtis-Granderson_usat

Escapes

Limited - Tahiti and Moorea

$4095 -- Tahiti & Moorea: Luxe Retreat w/Overwater Villa & Flights
Limited - Castle in Ireland

$1100 -- Weeklong Guided Trip through Ireland

 *
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.