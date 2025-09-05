More Sports:

Report: Eagles are signing EDGE Za'Darius Smith

Eagles reportedly add yet another edge rusher, agreeing to sign three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
090525ZaDariusSmith Junfu Han/Imagn Images

Za'Darius Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing three-time Pro Bowl edge defender Za'Darius Smith, according to several media reports. Smith is entering his 11th season in the NFL, after playing for the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions. He'll turn 33 on Monday.

In 2024, Smith was dealt from the Browns to the Lions at the trade deadline. He had 23 tackles and five sacks in nine games with the Browns; 12 tackles and four sacks in eight games with the Lions. Here are his 2024 sacks:

According to Jordan Schultz, Smith signed on a one-year deal with "upside to $9 million." To be determined what exactly that entails, but seemingly it's enough money that there's a chance he could be in line for a substantial role.

In their Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles' edge starters were Nolan Smith (52 snaps) and Jalyx Hunt (39 snaps). Their backups were Josh Uche (19 snaps) and practice squad callup Patrick Johnson (12 snaps). Azeez Ojulari and Ogbo Okoronkwo were both healthy scratches.

Smith is also capable of rushing from the interior, as the above sack video shows. He could eat up a significant number of the edge defenders' snaps, as well as some of the pass rush opportunities inside. 

