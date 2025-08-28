Report: Eagles to sign S Marcus Epps

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing S Marcus Epps, according to a report from NFL Network. Epps formerly played for the Eagles from 2019 to 2022.

Epps was a Vikings sixth-round pick out of Wyoming who made Minnesota's initial 53-man roster as a rookie, but was waived later in the season. The Eagles claimed him off of waivers, and over the next three seasons (from 2020 to 2022), Epps appeared in 47 games for the Eagles, with 25 starts. He started every game for the Eagles during their NFC Championship year in 2022, collecting 94 tackles, 6 pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

The following offseason, Epps signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. He started all 17 games once again in 2023, but tore an ACL in the Raiders' third game in 2024, causing him to miss the rest of the regular season. He signed with the New England Patriots in 2025, but reportedly asked for his release, was granted it, and is now back in Philly.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the Eagles had waived veteran Tristin McCollum, leaving them thin at safety. After that move, if we're not including Cooper DeJean, the Eagles only had three safeties on the active roster, and one of them, rookie Andrew Mukuba, has a hamstring injury. It was clear there was another move forthcoming. This was it.

Reed Blankenship will start at one safety spot, while Sydney Brown and Mukuba battled it out this summer for the starting spot opposite him. Mukuba seemed to wrestle the lead away from Brown after a monster performance in the second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, but again, he's still nursing a hamstring injury. The expectation is that Brown will start Week 1, and Epps now gives the Eagles a little extra depth.

If Epps was signed to the 53-man roster — and not just the practice squad — then the Eagles will have to clear a roster spot for this transaction to become official.

