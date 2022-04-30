More Sports:

April 30, 2022

Report: Eagles sign undrafted free agent Nevada QB Carson Strong

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
043022CarsonStrong Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Nevada QB Carson Strong

Undrafted Nevada quarterback Carson Strong has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report from Kristen Moran of Nevada Sports Net.

In Strong's three years as Nevada's starting quarterback, he posted the following numbers:

 Carson StrongComp-Att (Comp %) Yards (YPA) TD-INT 
2019 237-374 (63.4%) 2335 (6.2) 11-7 
2020 249-355 (70.1%) 2858 (8.1) 27-4 
2021 367-524 (70.0%) 4186 (8.0) 36-8 


As you can see, he completed over 70 percent of his passes both in 2020 and 2021.

Strong has good height, a compact delivery, decent arm strength, good accuracy in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, and he can decisively get the ball out quickly. A highlight reel:

On the downside, he's not a factor as a runner, and he has potential long-term knee issues, as described by nevadesportsnet.com:

Carson Strong missed his senior season of high school in 2017 after knee surgery when an MRI revealed an osteochondritis dissecans lesion and resulted in eight biodegradable nails being inserted to mend a crack in his lateral femoral condyle bone.

I understood a few of those words. More recently, there was concern over whether Strong would be ready for the start of the 2021 season:

In January, Strong had surgery on the same knee to clean up cartilage after he felt some uneasiness in the knee during his breakout 2020 season. Prior to the start of fall camp this month, Strong has an arthroscopy to clear out scar tissue in the knee. Strong was a full participant in Nevada's first fall camp practice Aug. 6, although his knee was bleeding heavily after the session. Strong has since had to have the knee drained a couple of times and has been limited to watching practice from a golf cart in recent sessions.

😬.

Strong's injury history is no doubt the reason he did not get drafted. He'll have a chance to compete for the No. 3 quarterback job with Reid Sinnett.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Carson Strong

Videos

Featured

Limited - Happy Valley

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA
Purchased - Family moving into a new home

WSFS debuts new homebuyer assistance programs to help regional residents achieve the dream of home ownership

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Frustration mounts in SEPTA's transit police union as crime plagues system
SEPTA Transit Police Union

Sponsored

Are you actively taking Coumadin? Plasma Services Group is offering a paid research opportunity
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Children's Health

Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 booster for children ages 5 through 11
COVID-vaccines for children

Phillies

Has 'hittin' season' come early for the Phillies this year?
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-hitting_042722_USAT

Food & Drink

Rosati's new water ice flavor benefits Delaware County church helping Ukrainian refugees
Rosati's Ice Ukraine

Food & Drink

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia with block parties, music and plenty of margaritas
Sueno Cinco de Mayo

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved