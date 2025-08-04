Report: Eagles trade iDL Thomas Booker to Raiders for CB Jakorian Bennett

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded interior defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV to the Las Vegas Raiders for cornerback Jakorian Bennett, according to several media reports.

Bennett was a 2023 fourth-round pick, who interestingly was selected one spot ahead of Eagles CB Kelee Ringo. Bennett has played in 24 NFL games, with 11 starts. He has 58 career tackles, 11 pass breakups, and 0 INTs.

Bennett is an elite athlete. He scored in the top 90 percentile among cornerbacks in the 40-yard dash (4.30), 10-yard split, broad jump, and vertical jump.

His scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

High-cut cornerback who is more of a catch-challenger than an instinctive ballhawk. The high passes defensed total is an example of how aggressive Bennett is at the catch point, and he’s clearly effective at tilting the 50/50 ball in his favor. However, his coverage tends to lack the needed anticipation and discipline to stay connected to NFL route runners. He has good size, but his coverage strength is a mix and match of man and zone with both featuring inconsistencies that will likely follow him into an NFL camp.

The Eagles currently have an open competition at cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell, with Kelee Ringo and Adoree' Jackson the two primary candidates to win that job. Bennett will come in and compete for a roster spot first and foremost, and we'll see soon if he's a legitimate candidate to win that starting job.

Booker had a good training camp last summer and earned his way onto the team, and then proceeded to play in all 21 games. He had 18 tackles and a sack in 2024, playing 166 snaps. Booker is a smart kid and a good locker room guy. He was also probably the backup nose tackle behind Jordan Davis, as he played a couple dozen snaps there last season. Perhaps the Eagles think that rookie Ty Robinson can play the nose. This is also probably good news for second-year iDL Gabe Hall, who has had a very good camp.

