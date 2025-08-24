More Sports:

August 24, 2025

Report: Eagles trade for OT Fred Johnson

In need of better OL depth, the Eagles bring back a former swing lineman who was with them for the past two seasons.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
082425FredJohnson Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Fred Johnson rejoins the Eagles via trade after signing with the Jags in the offseason.

According to several media reports, the Philadelphia Eagles have traded for Super Bowl champion offensive tackle Fred Johnson. The cost was a seventh-round pick in 2026.

Johnson was of course the Eagles' swing tackle in 2024 and was also with the team in 2023. He started six games – one game at RT in relief of Lane Johnson, 4 games at LT in relief of Jordan Mailata, and the meaningless Week 18 game against the Giants. PFF had Johnson down for 8 sacks allowed, most on the team by a wide margin, on 482 snaps. He did have one very good game against Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals.

The Eagles brought in veterans Matt Pryor and Kendall Lamm in free agency, and they drafted a pair of Day 3 tackles in Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams. None showed that they were ideal swing tackle candidates, so the Eagles swung a deal for Johnson, who had signed with the Jaguars in March.

Jeff Stoutland and the Eagles are obviously comfortable with Johnson as their swing tackle. Maybe they should have just re-signed him in free agency. 

