October 03, 2020

Report: Eagles LT Jason Peters headed to IR

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Offensive_line_seumalo_peters_kelce_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020 Kate Frese/Phillyvoice

Isaac Seumalo during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the LA Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on September 20, 2020.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Philadelphia Eagles starting LT Jason Peters will be heading to injured reserve with a toe injury. PhillyVoice was able to confirm the report.

The loss of Peters is yet another blow to an Eagles' offensive line that has been wrecked by injuries. The Eagles are already without Andre Dillard, Isaac Seumalo, and Brandon Brooks. Peters' most logical replacement is Jordan Mailata, who has played in a pair of games in the regular offesnes this season against the Washington Football Team and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Eagles have had a different starting O-line combination every week since the start of the season. Here are the Eagles' offensive line versions (some perceived), since May.

 VersionLT LG RG RT 
 1.0 - MayAndre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Brandon Brooks Lane Johnson 
 2.0 - June - Brooks hurtAndre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 3.0 - July - Peters signedAndre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Lane Johnson 
 4.0 - August - Dillard hurtJason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 5.0 - August - JP wants more moneyMatt Pryor Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Lane Johnson 
 6.0 - September - JP gets his moneyJason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
7.0 - Week 1Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 
 8.0 - Week 2Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 
 9.0 - Week 3Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 10.0 - Week 4Jordan Mailata?  Nate HerbigJason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 


Soooooo, that's not ideal.

Peters has been in decline for some time now, but he remained an above average starter, at least when available, up until last season. This season, his play has taken a drastic downturn, as we showed on Monday.

