Report: Eagles LT Jason Peters headed to IR

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Philadelphia Eagles starting LT Jason Peters will be heading to injured reserve with a toe injury. PhillyVoice was able to confirm the report.

The loss of Peters is yet another blow to an Eagles' offensive line that has been wrecked by injuries. The Eagles are already without Andre Dillard, Isaac Seumalo, and Brandon Brooks. Peters' most logical replacement is Jordan Mailata, who has played in a pair of games in the regular offesnes this season against the Washington Football Team and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Eagles have had a different starting O-line combination every week since the start of the season. Here are the Eagles' offensive line versions (some perceived), since May.

Version LT LG C RG RT 1.0 - May Andre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Brandon Brooks Lane Johnson 2.0 - June - Brooks hurt Andre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 3.0 - July - Peters signed Andre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Lane Johnson 4.0 - August - Dillard hurt Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 5.0 - August - JP wants more money Matt Pryor Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Lane Johnson 6.0 - September - JP gets his money Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 7.0 - Week 1 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 8.0 - Week 2 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 9.0 - Week 3 Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 10.0 - Week 4 Jordan Mailata? Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson



Soooooo, that's not ideal.

Peters has been in decline for some time now, but he remained an above average starter, at least when available, up until last season. This season, his play has taken a drastic downturn, as we showed on Monday.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader