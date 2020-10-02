Week 4 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. 49ers

So, what do we make of this Eagles team? Are they really as bad as their 0-2-1 record suggests? Are they poised for a turnaround? Is that even possible with all these injuries?

We'll find out what this team is really made of on Sunday night when they travel to Santa Clara to face the 49ers in primetime. If the Eagles fail to pick up their first win, they'll be in real danger of a 0-5-1 start to the season and at that point could pretty much pack it in for the year and possibly sell off a few key pieces before the trade deadline as they shift their focus to the future rather than the current season, which would almost certainly be a lost one at that point.

The 49ers will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but there probably won't be as big a drop off to backup Nick Mullens as you might expect. And getting George Kittle back on the field should be a huge boost for a much-injured San Francisco squad. The Eagles meanwhile, have their own slew of injury problems, and Carson Wentz could again find himself throwing to a cast of practice squad players, unproven rookies and Greg Ward.

Combine that with their sloppy play so far and a cross-country trip, and it becomes obvious why the Birds are touchdown dogs in Week 4, according to TheLines.com's consensus odds. But they need a win, and they need it desperately. Of course, if you're an Eagles fan who already believes this season is a lost cause and is already looking ahead to the 2021 draft, then a win might not be what you want. If that's the case, this prediction roundup should make you smile.

As for the rest of Eagles fans, the ones who are hoping Philly can still turn it around and make a playoff run in an awful NFC East, we're sorry for what you're about to read...

• PhillyVoice staff: For the first time since the season opener, all sever of our writers are in agreement. This time, however, we're all predicting an Eagles loss. Here's a little more from Evan Macy, who is predicting the closes game of any of us, a 28-27 Niners win.



I am really trying to find some way to pick the Eagles in this one but everything seems to be going against them. Despite the Niners dealing with a bevy of meaningful injuries themselves, Carson Wentz will be without Jalen Reagor, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, and Dallas Goedert on offense — not to mention his ragtag offensive line. I mean, if you think Greg Ward can lead this team to victory by catching seven-yard slants, more power to you. I read somewhere George Kittle will be back too — good luck Eagles defense. They’re also traveling pretty far for this one, and I do believe there is some semblance of a home-field advantage even with no fans. I think Philly hangs around and I do think they have a chance in this one, especially if Nick Mullens is under center and the defense can hang on. But I’m not falling into the trap. Eagles stay winless.

• Inquirer.com: All four of their writers are picking the Eagles to lose by double digits. Here's more from Les Bowen, who sees a 26-16 win for the Niners... George Kittle. There are all sorts of things you can analyze about this matchup, you can talk about the Eagles' desperation and all the injuries affecting both teams, but to me, it comes down to the 49ers getting their All-Pro tight end back this week, and the Eagles trying to cover him with the likes of Nate Gerry. I don’t see that as a real good matchup for the Birds. ... I’m pretty sure the 49ers, even without Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Jimmy Garoppolo and a bunch of other guys, are better than the Washington Football Team or the Bengals, though, and the Eagles have gone 0-1-1 against those guys, so I’m not predicting an upset in Santa Clara.

• Bleeding Green Nation staff: Typically, there's a heavy pro-Eagles bias over at BGN, but not this week. Five of their nine writers are picking the 49ers to win.



• ESPN staff: A clean sweep ... for the 49ers. Not a single ESPN expert is picking the Eagles in this one. • Tim McManus, ESPN.com: 49ers 31, Eagles 20 • Nick Wagoner, ESPN.com: 49ers 34, Eagles 17 • Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: 49ers 29, Eagles 24 The ridiculous avalanche of injuries in Philadelphia would be a useful excuse for the team's winless start if not for show-offs like Kyle Shanahan proving what's possible with a team of backups. Perhaps it's not fair to compare Doug Pederson to Shanahan. Despite the difference in hardware, no one would take Pederson over Shanahan as a play-caller. The Eagles are 29th in yards per play and dead last in turnovers and net passing yards per attempt. Shanahan wouldn't approach that even if he had a full season of Nick Mullens at quarterback, Mohamed Sanu as his No. 1 receiver and Jacob Tamme out of retirement to start at tight end.

• CBS Sports staff: Seven of their eight experts are picking against the Eagles in this one, including Pete Prisco, who sees a 26-21 win for the 49ers on Sunday night. The Eagles haven't played well yet. Carson Wentz is struggling in a big way. Can he turn it around here? It won't be easy, even against a banged-up 49ers team. The 49ers take it in a close one.

• Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: 49ers 27, Eagles 17

The 49ers have become the ultimate Next Man Up team. It helps to be facing a series of Next Man Overboard opponents.

• Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: 49ers 20, Eagles 17

The 49ers have been ravaged by injuries, but until I see more from Carson Wentz, I can’t pick the Eagles to win.

• USA TODAY Sports staff: Six of their seven NFL writers are picking the 49ers.

• SB Nation staff: Just three of their 10 experts think the Eagles will pick up their first win. .

MORE: All of Jimmy's Week 4 NFL picks • Bleacher Report, NFL staff: 49ers 27, Eagles 17 Did the San Francisco 49ers successfully weather the worst of an epic injury storm? They're certainly not in the clear yet, but at least superstar tight end George Kittle (knee) was back on the practice field along with running back Jerick McKinnon (ribs) and corner Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) when the 49ers got back to work Wednesday following consecutive surprisingly massive road blowout victories over both New York teams. ... Mullens fared well in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 3. And while the Eagles defense presents a different challenge than the Jets, Philly still ranks in the bottom 10 in terms of DVOA against the pass. Meanwhile, Wentz is the league's lowest-rated passer, and with Jalen Reagor (thumb) and Dallas Goedert (ankle) on injured reserve, DeSean Jackson (hamstring), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) all hurting and his offensive line in shambles, he could find it difficult to take advantage of a slew of injuries up front for the San Francisco defense. • Sheil Kapadia, The Athletic: Former Eagles beat writer turned national writer at The Athletic, Sheil Kapadia, makes picks against the spread for every game. This week, he's not only picking the Eagles to lose, but he thinks San Francisco covers the seven-point spread. This game can only go one way. At around 11:30 p.m. ET, Eagles fans head to the kitchen. They find leftover pizza and scarf it down before even bothering to warm it up. Then it’s to the freezer. One pint of ice cream equals one serving. On the computer, highlights of Super Bowl LII and the Philly Special on repeat. An emotional roller coaster of smiles and tears about how great things used to be and how bad they are now after a blowout loss to the 49ers has their team at 0-3-1. Every Eagles fan right now is nodding in agreement.



• Todd Haislop, Sporting News: 49ers 31, Eagles 19

Carson Wentz is under immense pressure here off the field, and the 49ers will provide more than enough on it. Despite injuries, the 49ers have recalibrated their offense. Nick Mullens will keep that rolling in the right direction at home, and it’s a chance to get the rushing attack going. The Eagles also have the league’s worst turnover ratio at –7.



• Vinny Iyer, Sporting News: 49ers 23, Eagles 20



This seems like another walkover for the 49ers against a team in green/NFC East team after they ripped into the Jets and Giants in consecutive weeks. But the Eagles can slow down the 49ers' running game and will do things to help Carson Wentz against a good defense that is missing key players. Plus, backup QB Nick Mullens is on the other side facing a tough pass rush. The 49ers will still get the job done at home in prime time to get to 3-1, but it'll be more of a grind against a desperate but talented team.



This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports