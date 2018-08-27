Report: Odell Beckham reaches five year extension with Giants

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants have come to an agreement on a five year extension, according to pretty much every national NFL reporter. The deal is reportedly worth $95 million ($19 million per season), with a whopping $65 million guaranteed.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, that kind of money is unprecedented for a non-quarterback offensive player.

Beckham is an immensely talented player, but he has had some questionable off-the-field moments, and has an injury history. In 2017, Beckham missed 12 games with a fractured ankle and symdesmotic ligament tear.

However, he's a player who has historically killed the Eagles. In seven games, Beckham has 50 catches for 603 yards and 6 TDs against the Birds. Those are all career highs against any individual team.

The previous highest paid receiver in the NFL was Antonio Brown, who signed a four-year deal worth $68 million in February of 2017.

