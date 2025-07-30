More Sports:

July 30, 2025

Report: Phillies acquire flame-throwing reliever Jhoan Duran from Twins

With their biggest trade deadline move under Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies are gearing up for the playoffs by reportedly acquiring one of MLB's best bullpen arms.

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
USATSI_26730257 (1).jpg Bruce Kluckhohn-/Imagn Images

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws to the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning at Target Field.

The Phillies made perhaps their biggest trade deadline move under president Dave Dombrowski, reportedly trading two top prospects to acquire Twins right-hander Jhoan Durán, one of Major League Baseball's best closers and hardest throwers.

Several insiders, including Bob Nightengale and Ken Rosenthal, were on the news:

Duran's fastball can top 100 mph and is the second-fastest in baseball behind Athletics closer Mason Miller. He will immediately become Phils manager Rob Thomson's best high-leverage reliever for a bullpen that's struggled all season and allows Thomson to use Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm in high-leverage setup roles.

Durán, 27, has a 2.01 ERA in 49 games and 53 strikeouts in 49.1 innings, though his 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings rate this season is the lowest of his career and lower than his career 11.2 K/9 rate. Duran, who has 16 saves this season, had 23 saves last year and 27 in 2023. He has a career 2.47 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 223 games and 233.2 innings over his four-year career, all with Minnesota.

To get him, the Phillies traded Mick Abel, a 2020 first-round pick who made his big-league debut earlier this year before going back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and catcher prospect Eduardo Tait, who has 11 homers and 57 RBIs this season playing for Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore.

Tait was the Phillies' fourth-ranked prospect per MLB.com and Abel is ranked sixth, showing the steep price Dombrowski was willing to pay for Durán, who is signed to a 1-year deal worth for just $4.125 million this season and is arbitration-eligible in 2026 and 2027.

Duran was asked about being traded by a Twins beat reporter for the The Athletic earlier in the day and didn't seem thrilled.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Orion Kerkering Minnesota Twins

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Geopolitics stock photo - iStock-2201179008.png

AI power shift and trade war reshape the global economy

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pa. announces new Sunday hunting dates from Sept. 14-Dec. 7

Hunting Sundays

Sponsored

9/26: Cooper’s Red Hot Gala returns

Limited - Cooper Gala Fireworks

Adult Health

The aging process isn't linear, but it accelerates at age 50, new study shows

Aging study

Food & Drink

Chubby Chicks to close amid public dispute with its neighbors

Chubby Chicks closure

Arts & Culture

Macabre marketplace to bring nightmares to Oaks

Oddities Expo oaks

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'among the suitors' interested in Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley

Helsley 7.29.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved