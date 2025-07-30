Report: Phillies acquire flame-throwing reliever Jhoan Duran from Twins

The Phillies made perhaps their biggest trade deadline move under president Dave Dombrowski, reportedly trading two top prospects to acquire Twins right-hander Jhoan Durán, one of Major League Baseball's best closers and hardest throwers.

Duran's fastball can top 100 mph and is the second-fastest in baseball behind Athletics closer Mason Miller. He will immediately become Phils manager Rob Thomson's best high-leverage reliever for a bullpen that's struggled all season and allows Thomson to use Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm in high-leverage setup roles.

Durán, 27, has a 2.01 ERA in 49 games and 53 strikeouts in 49.1 innings, though his 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings rate this season is the lowest of his career and lower than his career 11.2 K/9 rate. Duran, who has 16 saves this season, had 23 saves last year and 27 in 2023. He has a career 2.47 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 223 games and 233.2 innings over his four-year career, all with Minnesota.

To get him, the Phillies traded Mick Abel, a 2020 first-round pick who made his big-league debut earlier this year before going back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and catcher prospect Eduardo Tait, who has 11 homers and 57 RBIs this season playing for Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore.