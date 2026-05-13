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May 13, 2026

Retro Con 2026 will bring toys, celebrity guests and nostalgia to Oaks

The two-day convention will feature more than 315 vendor tables, arcade games, cosplay and guests from franchises including 'The Amazing Spider-Man,' 'Knight Rider' and 'Lost in Space.'

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Conventions Retro
retroconimage.png Photo Credit/LesDudis.com

Retro Con features retro toys, celebrity guests, arcade games, movie cars and collectibles at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.

Retro Con 2026 will bring two days of retro toys, collectibles, celebrity guests and arcade games to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks on Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13.

The two-day convention focuses on pop culture from the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s, with more than 315 vendor tables selling toys, comics, games and collectibles. 

Attendees can shop for items tied to franchises including Transformers, G.I. Joe, He-Man, Hot Wheels, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, ThunderCats, Star Wars, M.A.S.K., Battle Beasts and The Real Ghostbusters. Vendors also are expected to sell video games, board games, trading cards, LEGO, wrestling memorabilia, dolls, die-cast vehicles, model kits, tabletop games and physical media. The event will also feature arcade games, panels, contests, cosplay and themed attractions throughout the weekend.

The guest lineup includes actors and voice performers from TV, movies and animation, including Nicholas Hammond from “The Amazing Spider-Man,” Billy West from “Futurama” and “The Ren & Stimpy Show,” Michael Biehn from “Aliens” and “The Terminator,” and Bill Mumy and Angela Cartwright from “Lost in Space.”

Additional announced guests include Phil LaMarr, Jason Faunt, Rebecca Holden, who played April Curtis on “Knight Rider,” and Jennifer Blanc. Organizers say more guests and attractions will be announced ahead of the convention.

The event also will feature “Knight Rider” vehicles, including KITT and the FLAG Mobile Unit truck.

Weekend passes are available in advance for $34. Single-day tickets will be sold at the door for $20 on either Saturday or Sunday. Children 12 and younger get in free with a paying adult.

Retro Con

Sept. 12-13, 2026
Greater Philadelphia Oaks Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Conventions Retro Oaks Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

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