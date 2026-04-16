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April 16, 2026

Rocky statue-inspired exhibition to open at Philadelphia Museum of Art with public event

The April 24 opening reception for 'Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments' will include performances, a DJ and a book signing.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Celebrations Rocky
Rocky exhibit art museum Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The pubic is invited to the opening of “Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art will debut its new exhibition built around the Rocky statue with a public opening event on Friday, April 24.

The event for “Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments” runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m. throughout the museum’s main building and is open to the public with pay-what-you-wish admission. The pricing model is in effect from April 10 through Sept. 4.

The exhibition explores the changing role of monuments across time, tracing connections between ancient sculpture, contemporary art and Philadelphia’s embrace of the Rocky statue as a symbol of the city. Timed to the 50th anniversary of the “Rocky” film franchise, it includes more than 150 works of art spanning over 2,000 years.

Opening night programming will include performances, interactive activities and a chance to meet the artist behind the iconic statue.

A pop-up studio on the East Balcony will invite visitors to create their own mini “Rocky” statue using craft materials from 5 to 8 p.m.

In the Great Stair Hall, the Philly All Stars Marching Band and Project Positive will perform, with Project Positive scheduled for shows at 6 and 7 p.m. A DJ set by DJ xtina will run intermittently throughout the evening.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet A. Thomas Schomberg, the sculptor of the Rocky statue, during a book signing from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. in the Dorrance Galleries retail store.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the event.

Rising Up: The Public Opening

Friday, April 24 | 5-8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Pay what you wish admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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