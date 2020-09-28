More Health:

September 28, 2020

Rite Aid opens nine new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Philly region

All adults, with or without symptoms, may receive a test

By Pat Ralph
Rite Aid has opened 21 drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations in the Philly region since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rite Aid has continued to expand access to coronavirus testing, opening nine new drive-thru sites in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. 

The free, self-swab nasal tests are being administered from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Testing is overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

All adults, with or without COVID-19 symptoms, are eligible. They must pre-register for an appointment and complete a pre-screening on Rite Aid’s website. Patients also must provide a government issued identification.

The drugstore company's new testing sites are listed below. 

Philadelphia

• 6327-43 Torresdale Ave.
• 2545 Aramingo Ave.
• 3900 Castor Ave .

Chester County

• 1535 West Chester Pike, West Chester
• 120 South Mill Road, Kennett Square

Cumberland County

• 2791 South Delsea Dr., Vineland

Delaware County

• 237 East Lancaster Ave., Wayne

Montgomery County

• 1400 West Main St., Jeffersonville
• 762 East Johnson Highway, Norristown

The new testing locations add to the 12 sites Rite Aid already had in the Philly region. The complete listing of the Rite Aid's testing sites can be found here.

Pat Ralph
