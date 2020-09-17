CVS Health opening eight new COVID-19 testing sites in Philly region

CVS Health plans to add 2,000 COVID-19 testing sites across the country over the next month, anticipating a potential second wave of coronavirus infections this fall.

The health care company is opening 27 new drive-thru testing sites Friday in Pennsylvania, including eight in the Philadelphia region.

The new locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania are listed below. Existing locations can be viewed here.

Bucks County

• 101 Oxford Valley Road, Lower Makefield, 19067

• 8310 Easton Road, Ottsville, 18942



Delaware County

• 755 S. Chester Road, Swarthmore, 19081



Montgomery County

• 1206 N. Gravel Pike, Zieglersville, 19492

• 791-799 Sumneytown Pike, Upper Gwynedd, 19446

• 290 Pottstown Avenue, Pennsburg, 18073

• 765 East County Line Road, Hatboro, 19040



Philadelphia

•7350 Oxford Avenue, Suite C

CVS Health is seeking to have 4,000 testing sites at its retail outlets by mid-October. With Friday's additions, the company will offer 96 testing sites in Pennsylvania.



The self-swab tests are free to anyone who qualifies for a test under guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recipients must schedule an appointment in advance on the CVS website. Upon arrival, they will be given a testing kit, and a CVS employee will observe the process to ensure it is done correctly.

Completed tests will be sent to a lab for processing. Test results are typically available within 2-3 days.



CVS has been offering COVID-19 tests at pharmacies in the Philly region since May.

"Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing," said Jon Roberts, chief operating officer of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy.

"We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients."