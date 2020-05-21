CVS Health rapidly expanding COVID-19 testing in Philly region

CVS Health will begin offering self-swab coronavirus testing Friday at another 13 stores in Southeastern Pennsylvania as part of its effort to expand access.

The new sites are among 27 drive-thru sites the health care company is opening in Pennsylvania. Last week, CVS Health launched nine sites, including five in the Philly region.

The locations of the company's 18 testing sites in Southeastern Pennsylvania are listed below:

Bucks County



• 3265 County Line Road, Chalfont, 18194



• 200 South Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, 18940



• 1201 North Fifth Street, Perkasie, 18944

• 402 Route 313, Perkasie, 18944



• 1034 Second Street, Richboro, 18954



Chester County

• 870 Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, 19348



• 3015 Lincoln Highway, Thorndale, 19372



• 760 Miles Road, West Chester, 19380



Delaware County

• 5001 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, 19026



• 1937 MacDade Boulevard, Folsom, 19033



• 3930 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square 19073



• 795 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, 19064



Montgomery County

• 920 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim, 19038



• 835 Old York Road, Jenkintown, 19046



• 840 South Valley Road, Lansdale, 19446



• 2400 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, 19462

Philadelphia

• 1901 West Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, 19146

• 6701 Ridge Avenue, Building 1, Philadelphia, 19128



People must register in advance by making an appointment on the CVS website. Self-swab tests will be made available to people who meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's criteria for COVID-19 testing.

People getting tested are required to stay in their cars. They will be directed to the pharmacy's drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a testing kit and instructions. Testing will not be available inside retail locations.

Completed tests will be sent to a lab for processing. Results will be available within three days.

CVS is seeking to establish 1,000 COVID-19 testing sites across the country by the end of May. As of Thursday, about 350 testing locations were open in 14 states.

"As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible," CVS Health Chief Medical Officer Troyen Brennan said. "By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting."

CVS Health is planning to offer self-swab tests at 50 New Jersey locations, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Tuesday. The locations have yet to be announced.