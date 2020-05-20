More Health:

May 20, 2020

Heart issue the strongest predictor of COVID-19 deaths

Mount Sinai study finds right ventricle enlargement often indicates worse outcomes

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
Right ventricle enlargement and COVID-19 Source/Image Licensed From Ingram Image

Right ventricle enlargement is the strongest predictor of the COVID-19 patients who are most likely to die, according to a Mount Sinai study.

The enlargement of the heart's right ventricle appears to be the strongest indicator that a COVID-19 patient is more likely to die of the illness, according to a study conducted by the Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.  

The study's findings are based on the health records of 105 patients hospitalized at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York City between March 26 and April 22. Heart ultrasounds revealed that 31 of them had a dilated right ventricle. 

By the end of the study, 41% of the patients with right ventricle enlargement had died. Only 11% of patients without an enlarged right ventricle had died. 

The right ventricle is one of the four chambers of the heart. It receives deoxygenated blood from the right atrium and pumps into the lungs. Right ventricular enlargement prevents the heart from functioning efficiently, increasing a patient's risk of heart failure.

The patients with right ventricular enlargement did not have any significant difference in other variables. That includes major co-morbidities like coronary artery disease, hypertension, diabetes, inflammation and myocardial injury, an imbalance in the supply and demand of oxygen to the heart.

The average age of the patients was 66 years old; 38 were female and 31 were on a ventilator at the time of examination.

"This study provides important evidence associating right heart strain with adverse outcomes in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 infection," Dr. Edgar Argulian, an assistant professor of medicine said in a statement"Clinicians can use bedside echocardiography as a readily available tool to identify patients with COVID-19 infection at the highest risk of adverse hospital outcomes."

Other doctors also have observed the relationship between right ventricular strain and mortality in COVID-19 patients. A case report in the New England Journal of Medicine described the same phenomenon in five patients with severe disease.

The driving factors behind this connection are not clear. 

The study's authors suggest the coronavirus may be acting directly on the heart. But they also noted the damage could be related to blood flow restrictions caused by blood clots or lung injury. 

Other studies have found that the coronavirus can spread to the heart through the ACE2 receptors in cardiac muscle cells, according to the American Heart Association.

The study has been accepted for publication in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelpha Research Heart Health New York City Coronavirus Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles still talking to Jason Peters; also have 'a ton of confidence' in Andre Dillard
022920JasonPeters

Beaches

Gov. Wolf discourages Pennsylvania residents from visiting beaches on Memorial Day weekend
Jersey Shore beaches

Prevention

New injectable HIV drug may offer stronger protection than PrEP pills
New Injectable HIV Drug

Eagles

What they're saying: Three free agents who make sense for Eagles — and one who no longer does
Jadeveon-clowney_051820_usat

Television

Thinking of binging Bojack Horseman? Try these 3 episodes first
Bojack-Horseman_051920

Entertainment

Find unique virtual experiences with Atlas Obscura's Wonder From Home
Wonder From Home virtual experiences

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved