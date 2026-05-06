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May 06, 2026

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show returns to Center City this June

The three-day event features artists from across the country working across multiple mediums.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Shows Art
Rittenhouse Square Fine Arts Show Provided Courtesy/Rittenhouse Square Fine Arts Show

The Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show will return June 5-7 with a juried outdoor exhibition featuring artists from across the country in Center City.

The Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show will return from June 5-7, bringing one of the city’s longest-running outdoor art events back to Center City.

The juried outdoor show features artists from across the country working across mediums including painting, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media.

The show began in 1928 with a small group of local artists displaying their work on clotheslines. It has since grown into a three-day event featuring more than 100 professional artists alongside student participants.

The event is free and open to the public.

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

June 5-7
Rittenhouse Square 
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Shows Art Center City Rittenhouse Square

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