Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show returns to Center City this June

The Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show will return from June 5-7, bringing one of the city’s longest-running outdoor art events back to Center City.

The juried outdoor show features artists from across the country working across mediums including painting, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media.

The show began in 1928 with a small group of local artists displaying their work on clotheslines. It has since grown into a three-day event featuring more than 100 professional artists alongside student participants.

The event is free and open to the public.

June 5-7

Rittenhouse Square

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Free to attend

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