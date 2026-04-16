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April 16, 2026

Doylestown woman sentenced to prison for attacking boyfriend with meat cleaver

Robin McClain McNamara, 51, will also serve three years of probation and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Sentencing
Meat cleaver attack Doylestown Nur B. Adam/Imagn Images

Police were called to Robin McClain McNamara's apartment in Bucks County last summer. They found a man with a laceration in his head down to his skull.

A Doylestown woman is going to prison for striking her boyfriend with a meat cleaver last year.

Robin McClain McNamara will serve 364 to 728 days in Bucks County Correctional Facility for the attack, a judge ruled WednesdayThe 51-year-old was convicted of aggravated assault in a waiver trial last week.

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According to police, McNamara was wearing bloody clothing when they arrived at her apartment building near South Main and State streets in July. She told them the blood belonged to the victim, who was inside her home. He was likewise covered in blood, with a laceration along the back of his head down to his skull and several more cuts on his shoulders and forearm. The victim told police that McNamara had attacked him with a "cleaver-type knife," which was recovered at the scene. First responders transported him to a trauma center for medical care.

McNamara told law enforcement at the time that she had taken an "excessive" dose of prescription medication, the Bucks County Courier Times reported. She had also posted on Facebook that her boyfriend was assaulting her, prompting a wellness check. Police had already received a 911 call when that emergency request came through. Though neither McNamara nor her boyfriend had filed for a protective order at the time of the incident, there was a history of domestic calls to her apartment.

Per the terms of McNamara's sentence, she must undergo a mental health evaluation, take decision-making courses and refrain from contacting the victim. Upon her release, she will serve three consecutive years of probation.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Sentencing Doylestown Assault Bucks County Crime

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