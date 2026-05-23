Rodin Garden Bar returns for summer Fridays with drinks, music and outdoor seating

Rodin Garden Bar will return to the Rodin Museum this summer, turning the museum’s sculpture garden into a Friday night hangout with drinks, music and small plates from 4 to 8:30 p.m. between May 29 and Aug. 28.

The menu includes rosé, sparkling wine, hard lemonade and local beer options, along with charcuterie, burrata with seasonal jam, antipasti and salmon rillette.

Visitors also can explore the museum and join a guided tour of “Rodin’s Hands” in the Main Gallery during the evening.

Garden Bar admission is free. Entry to the Rodin Museum is pay what you wish.

The garden is family-friendly, and leashed dogs are welcome outdoors. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The garden bar is weather permitting.

Fridays (May 29 - August 28)

Open from 4 - 8:30 p.m.

Rodin Museum, Garden

2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19130

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