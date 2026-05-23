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May 23, 2026

Rodin Garden Bar returns for summer Fridays with drinks, music and outdoor seating

The seasonal outdoor pop-up will feature drinks, music and small plates in the Rodin Museum garden from May 29 through Aug. 28.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food & Drink Pop-Up
Rodin Museum - Carroll Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Rodin Garden Bar will return to the Rodin Museum this summer with outdoor seating, drinks, music and small plates on Friday nights.

Rodin Garden Bar will return to the Rodin Museum this summer, turning the museum’s sculpture garden into a Friday night hangout with drinks, music and small plates from 4 to 8:30 p.m. between May 29 and Aug. 28.

The menu includes rosé, sparkling wine, hard lemonade and local beer options, along with charcuterie, burrata with seasonal jam, antipasti and salmon rillette.

Visitors also can explore the museum and join a guided tour of “Rodin’s Hands” in the Main Gallery during the evening.

Garden Bar admission is free. Entry to the Rodin Museum is pay what you wish.

The garden is family-friendly, and leashed dogs are welcome outdoors. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The garden bar is weather permitting.

Rodin Garden Bar

Fridays (May 29 - August 28)
Open from 4 - 8:30 p.m.
Rodin Museum, Garden
2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19130

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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