More Culture:

May 11, 2021

Your wedding can include both the Rodin and Barnes, thanks to new partnership

Both museums are offering packages to celebrate marriages in the spring

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weddings Museums
Rodin Museum Barnes Foundation wedding package Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates

Couples can get married at a ceremony at the Rodin Museum, then head to the Barnes Foundation for the reception.

Couples looking to say "I do!" in spring 2021 or spring 2022 now have a new venue option thanks to a partnership between Constellation Culinary Group, the Rodin Museum and the Barnes Foundation.

The two cultural institutions are offering a unique wedding package, where couples can have a garden ceremony at the Rodin and then proceed to the Barnes' covered West Terrace for an outdoor reception. Both museums are located on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philly.

RELATED: Find Philly's Parks on Tap at two locations through the summer | Rooftop yoga returns to Bok Bar through October

The Rodin contains one of the largest collections of sculptor Auguste Rodin's works outside Paris. The Barnes is filled with paintings by famous Impressionist, Post-Impressionist and Modernist artists.

Details on the two wedding packages are listed below:

Carroll - The Rodin MuseumThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Rodin Museum in the summer.

Rodin Museum: Wedding Ceremony

• Enjoy the Rodin Museum's outdoor garden from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• The Rodin Museum’s ceremony package will accommodate up to 100 guests
• Following the ceremony, newly married couples and their guests can enjoy drinks and canapes at the Garden Terrace or inside the main gallery to view the Rodin collection
• For weddings of up to 50 guests the Rodin rental fee will be $2,500, and for 50-100 guests the Rodin Rental Fee will be $3,000
• This package will cost $99 per person

Barnes Foundation: Reception

• Enjoy an evening of outdoor dancing and celebrating from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• The reception package will feature an open bar, a two-course seated dinner, tableside wine service, passed dessert tapas and passed coffee and tea
• The package also includes tables, reception chairs, cotton linens and napkins in various colors, as well as all staffing and equipment
• A $5,000 facility rental fee applies for the use of the West Terrace for dinner and dancing once COVID-19 restrictions in Philadelphia allow
• This package will cost $200 per person

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weddings Museums Philadelphia Lifestyle Barnes Foundation Outdoors Rodin Museum Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Trade up for DeVonta Smith hurt Eagles' chances of landing Rodgers, Wilson or Watson
120320CarsonWentzAaronRodgers

Men's Health

Laughter: A healthy behavior that's actually fun
Laughter Health Benefits

TV

'Mare of Easttown' star Kate Winslet talks about Wawa and the Gobbler in new podcast
Winslet Podcast Mare

Eagles

NFC East 2021 grades: Football Team edition
050521JaminDavis

Odd News

Chinese rocket debris now expected to crash to Earth this weekend, officials say
China Rocket Two

Fitness

Philadelphia Marathon to return in 2021 with 50% reduction in runners
Philadelphia Marathon

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved