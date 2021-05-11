Your wedding can include both the Rodin and Barnes, thanks to new partnership

Couples looking to say "I do!" in spring 2021 or spring 2022 now have a new venue option thanks to a partnership between Constellation Culinary Group, the Rodin Museum and the Barnes Foundation.

The two cultural institutions are offering a unique wedding package, where couples can have a garden ceremony at the Rodin and then proceed to the Barnes' covered West Terrace for an outdoor reception. Both museums are located on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philly.

The Rodin contains one of the largest collections of sculptor Auguste Rodin's works outside Paris. The Barnes is filled with paintings by famous Impressionist, Post-Impressionist and Modernist artists.

Details on the two wedding packages are listed below:

• Enjoy the Rodin Museum's outdoor garden from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• The Rodin Museum’s ceremony package will accommodate up to 100 guests

• Following the ceremony, newly married couples and their guests can enjoy drinks and canapes at the Garden Terrace or inside the main gallery to view the Rodin collection

• For weddings of up to 50 guests the Rodin rental fee will be $2,500, and for 50-100 guests the Rodin Rental Fee will be $3,000

• This package will cost $99 per person

Barnes Foundation: Reception