Roxborough Spring Fest returns May 9 with a classic car show, music and vendors

Roxborough Spring Fest and the Rockin’ the Ridge Car Show will return Saturday, May 9, bringing a full day of live music, classic cars and local vendors to Ridge Avenue.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Leverington Avenue and Fountain Street and will feature local artisans, food trucks and a car show with classic and custom vehicles.

Music will be spread across multiple stages throughout the corridor, while families can find hands-on art stations and activities in Pocket Park.

This year’s festival also ties into Philadelphia’s 250th anniversary celebration, with a Liberty Bell installation and student art displays imagining the city’s future.

Admission is free, with food and drinks pay-as-you-go.

Saturday, May 9 | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Roxborough Pocket Park

6170 Ridge Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19128

Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

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