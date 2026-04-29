Roxborough Spring Fest returns May 9 with a classic car show, music and vendors

April 29, 2026
Roxborough Spring Fest and the Rockin’ the Ridge Car Show will return Saturday, May 9, bringing a full day of live music, classic cars and local vendors to Ridge Avenue.
The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Leverington Avenue and Fountain Street and will feature local artisans, food trucks and a car show with classic and custom vehicles.
Music will be spread across multiple stages throughout the corridor, while families can find hands-on art stations and activities in Pocket Park.
This year’s festival also ties into Philadelphia’s 250th anniversary celebration, with a Liberty Bell installation and student art displays imagining the city’s future.
Admission is free, with food and drinks pay-as-you-go.
Saturday, May 9 | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Roxborough Pocket Park
6170 Ridge Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Free to attend; pay-as-you-go
This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.