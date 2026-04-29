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April 29, 2026

Roxborough Spring Fest returns May 9 with a classic car show, music and vendors

The free event will take over Ridge Avenue with live performances, food trucks and family activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Spring
Roxborough Spring Fest Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Roxborough Spring Fest and the Rockin’ the Ridge Car Show will return to Ridge Avenue with live music, classic cars, local vendors and family-friendly activities.

Roxborough Spring Fest and the Rockin’ the Ridge Car Show will return Saturday, May 9, bringing a full day of live music, classic cars and local vendors to Ridge Avenue.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Leverington Avenue and Fountain Street and will feature local artisans, food trucks and a car show with classic and custom vehicles.

Music will be spread across multiple stages throughout the corridor, while families can find hands-on art stations and activities in Pocket Park.

This year’s festival also ties into Philadelphia’s 250th anniversary celebration, with a Liberty Bell installation and student art displays imagining the city’s future.

Admission is free, with food and drinks pay-as-you-go.

Roxborough Spring Fest

Saturday, May 9 | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Roxborough Pocket Park
6170 Ridge Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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