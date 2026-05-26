Roxette will bring its 40th anniversary tour to the Mann this September

Roxette will return to Philadelphia this fall for a stop on the group’s 40th anniversary North American tour.

The concert will take place Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Mann. Presale tickets begin Wednesday, May 27, and general ticket sales start Friday, May 29.

Roxette became one of the biggest pop acts of the late 1980s and early 1990s with songs including “The Look,” “Joyride,” “Listen to Your Heart” and “It Must Have Been Love.” The group has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide.

The current touring lineup includes founding member Per Gessle and Swedish singer Lena Philipsson. The tour comes several years after the death of longtime Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson in 2019.

Special guests Taylor Dayne, Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets also will perform during the tour.

Sunday, Sept. 20

TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

5201 Parkside Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19131

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