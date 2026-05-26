More Events:

May 26, 2026

Roxette will bring its 40th anniversary tour to the Mann this September

The Swedish pop duo behind hits including 'It Must Have Been Love' and 'Listen to Your Heart' will perform in Philly on Sept. 20.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Pop Music
Roxette 40th anniversary tour Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Roxette will bring its 40th anniversary tour to TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia on Sept. 20.

Roxette will return to Philadelphia this fall for a stop on the group’s 40th anniversary North American tour.

The concert will take place Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Mann. Presale tickets begin Wednesday, May 27, and general ticket sales start Friday, May 29.

Roxette became one of the biggest pop acts of the late 1980s and early 1990s with songs including “The Look,” “Joyride,” “Listen to Your Heart” and “It Must Have Been Love.” The group has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide.

The current touring lineup includes founding member Per Gessle and Swedish singer Lena Philipsson. The tour comes several years after the death of longtime Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson in 2019.

Special guests Taylor Dayne, Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets also will perform during the tour.

Roxette's 40th Anniversary Tour

Sunday, Sept. 20
TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann
5201 Parkside Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19131

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Pop Music Philadlephia The Mann

Featured

May in NJ Visit NJ

Best things to do all around NJ in May
istockphoto-1405388381-1024x1024.jpg

How Philadelphia-area small businesses are adapting to rising costs and economic uncertainty

Just In

Must Read

Politics

District Attorney Larry Krasner calls on longtime chair of Philly Democrats to step down

Larry Krasner Bob Brady

Sponsored

Philly businesses navigate rising costs

istockphoto-1405388381-1024x1024.jpg

Health News

Jefferson Einstein Hospital nurses protest system's cuts to pediatric care

Jefferson Nurses Pediatric

Entertainment

Aguilera, Scott to headline on July 4

Welcome America Headliners

Festivals

Philly Pride Festival is moving to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this year

Photo Courtesy of Philly Pride Month

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Another candidate to replace Daryl Morey, Jared McCain keeps surging and more

Olshey 5.16.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved