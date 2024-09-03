More Culture:

September 03, 2024

Tabletop gaming store Runehammer will bring sci-fi and fantasy to Frankford Avenue

Fans can rent the space for special Dungeons & Dragons sessions, attend events or shop at the bookstore.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Brandon Gillam, a former video game concept artist, created game store Runehammer for fans of tabletop gaming. The bookstore and venue opens Sept. 14 at 2401 Frankford Ave.

It's hard to put Runehammer into a single category. The Kensington space, which opens Sept. 14, is part bookstore, part tabletop gaming venue and part hangout space for sci-fi and fantasy fans. 

For $20 per person, up to six roleplayers can rent a table for three-and-a-half hours, which includes access to some miniatures and props. For $25 each, people can rent the "Octagon," an eight-person table in a private room hidden behind an unsuspecting bookcase, complete with medieval castle-style rock walls, fake torches and a mini-fridge. Runehammer encourages guests to bring snacks and drinks, though it doesn't allow hard liquor.

The business concept, owner Brandon Gillam said, is to offer players a private, thematic space instead of squeezing into a rowhome or renting out a bar space for a special session. 

"It's just that feeling of having your own little homey space rather than being in a big hall, which I think for a lot of people is a little nerve-wracking," Gillam said. 

Runehammer, which is located at 2401 Frankford Ave., also offers a space for painting miniatures and access to materials. Gillam's wife, Alyssa, is the store's manager. 

Some of the books are written by Gillam, who's had an interest in the fantasy world ever since he read the "Lord of the Rings" series at a young age. He became interested in tabletop games at 13 and went on to become a concept artist in the video game industry, working for Microsoft, Glu Mobile and Griptonite. 

He said the perception of tabletop gamers has completely changed since his early days in the space, and he's been shocked at the number of Dungeons & Dragons players in Philadelphia that have emerged since he started working on the store in January. 

"Being looked down upon for being imaginative is really gone," Gillam said. "People have kind of come to terms with their inner child a little bit."

Inside Runehammer, customers can shop for sci-fi and fantasy books or rent out tables for games.


Runehammer will have a leaderboard and host weekly events, including guest appearances by big names on the scene like game designer Luke Crane and Dan Defazio, aka Professor Dungeon Master. There will also be classes for painting miniatures and for kids who want to learn how to play games.

While Runehammer will have to compete with online gaming, which rose in popularity through platforms such as Discord, especially during the height of the pandemic, Gillam is hopeful the space can serve as an outlet for people who are seeking a different kind of experience. 

"I think that's what we're really bringing to the neighborhood, it's not just another place to eat and drink," Gillam said. "It's like, 'Let's actually do a weird little thing together right over here.' So that's what we're most excited about, being that oddball."

Runehammer will be open Wednesday through Sunday noon to 6 p.m., though tables can be rented after hours.

