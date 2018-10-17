More Health:

October 17, 2018

Salmonella outbreak linked to raw chicken products in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and 27 other states

The Keystone State has the most cases reported out of 29 states, but no source has been identified

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Infections
chicken-salmonella-outbreak-flickr YJ Khaw/Flickr

A salmonella outbreak is being tied to raw chicken products.

More than 90 people have been infected in a nationwide outbreak of salmonella, including 11 in Pennsylvania, the most cases in a single state.

Twenty-one of those patients have been hospitalized after contracting Salmonella Infantis, a drug-resistant infection linked to raw chicken products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No deaths have been reported in the outbreak, which started in January.

Testing conducted by the CDC on salmonella bacteria samples collected from infected patients show that the strain is resistant to multiple antibiotics.

RELATED READ: A polio-like virus is popping up in the U.S., with cases in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

It’s currently difficult to pinpoint the source of the contaminated poultry because patients are reporting eating a variety of chicken products purchased from many different locations, the CDC said.

Though a common supplier has not been identified, this particular strain has been identified in samples from raw chicken-based pet food, raw chicken products and live chickens. In interviews with patients, the CDC discovered that one person became ill after a pet ate raw ground chicken pet food, while another lived with someone who works in a facility that raises or processes chickens.

There are reported cases in 29 states, including Delaware, New Jersey and New York, according to the CDC:

cdc-map-salmonella-outbreak-cdc

The CDC has plenty of tips here on keeping yourself safe from this salmonella outbreak — like cooking your chicken thoroughly — as well as an outline of symptoms in case you’re concerned that your current stomach issues might be more than just bad luck.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Infections United States Chicken Salmonella News Infection

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

15 bold Sixers predictions (and explanations) for the 2018-19 season
101618_Embiid-Simmons_usat

Business

Owner of Ocean City's Manco & Manco pizza freed from prison
Manco & Manco

Holidays

Not sure what to do for Halloween? Here's a list of 15 events in Philly
Carroll - Halloween Decorations

Television

Upcoming FX series described as feminist 'Black Mirror' based on work of Philly writer
her body and other parties

Eagles

What they're saying: How the latest NFL trade rumors impact the Eagles
101618_Amari-Cooper_usat

Addiction

Surgeon General: Alternative opioid addiction strategies more viable than safe injection sites
Jerome_Adams_Surgeon_General

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.