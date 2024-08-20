Sapphira Cristál talks taxes, her mother and self-love on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Philly drag queen Sapphira Cristál returned to TV on Monday with an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and was interviewed by guest host RuPaul alongside fellow "RuPaul's Drag Race" finalists.

She sat on the couch between Nymphia Wind, the winner of "Drag Race" Season 16, and Plane Jane, the season's villain who finished in third place. Sapphira was the runner-up and won the title of Miss Congeniality in the finale, which aired in April.

On "Kimmel," Sapphira wore a dark blue dress embellished with a giant fake blue flower. RuPaul began the interview by asking all three drag queens if they were paying their taxes with their "Drag Race" winnings.

"I'm paying back taxes," Sapphira said, prompting laughter from the audience.

RuPaul addressed the three former contestants by nicknames he gave them during the season, reminding audiences that his name for Sapphira is "Slue Foot." Sapphira struck a pose and said she "walk(s) like a penguin."

When asked about what her parents thought of the show, Sapphira said her mother, who was a guest in the "Drag Race" season finale, loved the show and that she had always admired RuPaul.

"Actually, when I started drag, (my mother) was like, 'You need to do what RuPaul's doing,'" Sapphira said. "... So the fact that I got on the show, she was just like, awestruck, especially when she met you."

RuPaul ended the interview by asking the contestants if they had any regrets from their time on "Drag Race."

"I got a couple," Sapphira said. "No, I actually had a great time. I loved every single moment of it. My goal when going onto the show was to enjoy myself, love each and everyone, and just spread love."

She then prompted everyone in the studio to wave their arms up, put them around themselves in a self-hug and repeat the words: "I truly love and accept myself."

Though the audience followed her directions, Sapphira found the tone too depressing and prompted everyone to try again, leading to a louder and more enthused response.

As mentioned in the interview, Sapphira is currently on a nationwide "Cristál Ball" tour and released the song "Get Your Flowers." She also released a music video for the song "Enough," which was shot in Philly.

Watch the full interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" below: