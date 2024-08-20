Colman Domingo tries on hats with Ayo Edebiri in new Neiman Marcus ad

Actors Colman Domingo and Ayo Edebiri appear in a new Neiman Marcus advertisement that showcases the luxury retailer's fall fashions.

The short film, titled "Extraordinary Pursuits," follows Edebiri as she visits Neiman Marcus after the wind blows away her hat. As Edebiri tries on hats in the department store, a character portrayed by Domingo, donning a stylish black cowboy hat, remarks on her appearance, saying she looks "incredible."

The two characters bond and try on several hats together until Domingo chooses a green one for Edebiri. She then looks into the mirror and fantasizes herself in different dresses and outfits before snapping back into reality, surrounded by empty boxes and with Domingo's character mysteriously gone.

The ad is part of the store's 30th anniversary celebration of its "The Art of Fashion" campaign, which taps notable photographers to capture the retailer's most stylish new clothing each year. The ad was directed by photographer and filmmaker Tyler Mitchell, who included some classic touches. It is presented like a silent film and accompanied by a piano musical score.

It is the first time Domingo, a Philly native, and Edebiri have appeared on screen together, but the actors were photographed together a few times during the most recent awards season, in which Domingo garnered several nominations for his work in "Rustin" and Edebiri won many awards for her work in "The Bear."

Edebiri also appeared in the Philly-based "Abbott Elementary" as a guest star, playing the sister of Quinta Brunson's character.

Domingo has several projects lined up, including the film "Sing Sing," the Marvel Animation show "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" and a Michael Jackson biopic.

Watch the "Extraordinary Pursuits ad below: