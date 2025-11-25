More News:

November 25, 2025

School District of Philadelphia reaches new contract with its principals union

The deal comes after union members demanded action at a school board meeting last week.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
The School District of Philadelphia reached a tentative contract agreement with its principals union late Monday night. The union had been working without a contract since August.

The School District of Philadelphia and its principals union agreed on a tentative four-year contract late Monday night. 

The specifics of the deal have not yet been revealed, but the union said it includes wage increases. District officials said details will be released in the days ahead. The contract must still be ratified. 

About 1,000 members of Teamsters Local 502 Commonwealth Association of School Administrators had been working without a contract since August, when the previous deal expired. The union represents principals, climate managers and safety supervisors. 

CASA President Robin Cooper said the contract provides salary increases across the board and includes "collaborative language" that signals the vital role administrators have in education. 

"This agreement affirms the dedication and innovative leadership of CASA administrators, recognizing them as pivotal change agents, who drive both student and teacher success," Cooper said in a statement. 

Superintendent Tony Watlington said the agreement "honors the dedication" of CASA members while upholding a "commitment to strong financial stewardship." He also said it is critical to carrying out Accelerate Philly, the district's five-year strategic plan.

"For decades, research has been clear: highly qualified, well-supported, and stable principals and teachers are the most important school factors in accelerating student achievement, and they are supported in this work by various dedicated support staff," Watlington said. "This agreement provides the stability, clarity, and momentum we need to continue our strong partnership with CASA."

The agreement comes after CASA members expressed their concerns at Thursday's school board meeting, calling negotiations "one-sided." The union upheld an agreement in their previous contract that stipulated they would not hold a strike or any sort of work stoppage. 

