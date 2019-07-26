Sea Isle City deck collapse injures several during house party

Partygoers at a Sea Isle City home were injured early Thursday morning when the deck they were on abruptly collapsed.

Several people were injured and at least one was hospitalized from the incident that occurred around 1:30 a.m.

"I heard a loud noise, but I didn't know what it was. And then two seconds later, the whole deck just fell backwards. We were all just on top of each other with furniture all over us," a woman who was hospitalized for a concussion told 6ABC.

6ABC reported eight to 10 people were standing on the deck at the time of the collapse, however, some witnesses said it looked more like 20 to 30 people.

The homeowner told 6ABC he purchased the home in March and that the deck had not been built properly.





The Sea Isle City police have yet to issue a statement on the incident.

