October 29, 2018

Searching property data in Philadelphia just got a little easier

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Data Real Estate
Stock_Carroll - Rowhomes Rowhouses Thom Carroll /PhillyVoice

Rowhomes in West Philadelphia.

A new data tool released by the City of Philadelphia contains two decades' worth of property records, including deeds, taxes, and mortgages, in a simplified search format.

The Real Estate Transfers site, which debuted Friday, makes records searchable by address, giving prospective home buyers a look at the life of the property over the last 20 years. The site currently dates back to 1999 and offers 3.7 million records.

RELATED: Meet Atlas, Philly's revamped all-in-one property search tool

Types of records include documents, document grantors and grantees, monetary values of the property, and transaction dates.

This is the first time getting such data on a Philadelphia property didn't require the use of Atlas, which was unveiled almost a year ago, or a visit to City Hall. While just one transaction could be checked at a time through those methods, the new tool gives a fuller span.

In addition to finding out about a single property, the new tool also reflects greater property trends in the city. A chart on the homepage showcases the number of monthly document transactions month by month since 1999, as well as bar charts that break down documents by type.

A map of Philadelphia, divided by zip code, also helps identify neighborhood trends.

If you want to see a property's full history before 1999, however, your journey gets more complicated. Either a PhilaDox subscription or a visit to City Hall is required.

Look through Real Estate Transfers here.

