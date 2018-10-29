Searching property data in Philadelphia just got a little easier

A new data tool released by the City of Philadelphia contains two decades' worth of property records, including deeds, taxes, and mortgages, in a simplified search format.



The Real Estate Transfers site, which debuted Friday, makes records searchable by address, giving prospective home buyers a look at the life of the property over the last 20 years. The site currently dates back to 1999 and offers 3.7 million records.

Types of records include documents, document grantors and grantees, monetary values of the property, and transaction dates.

This is the first time getting such data on a Philadelphia property didn't require the use of Atlas, which was unveiled almost a year ago, or a visit to City Hall. While just one transaction could be checked at a time through those methods, the new tool gives a fuller span.

In addition to finding out about a single property, the new tool also reflects greater property trends in the city. A chart on the homepage showcases the number of monthly document transactions month by month since 1999, as well as bar charts that break down documents by type.



A map of Philadelphia, divided by zip code, also helps identify neighborhood trends.

If you want to see a property's full history before 1999, however, your journey gets more complicated. Either a PhilaDox subscription or a visit to City Hall is required.

Look through Real Estate Transfers here.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.