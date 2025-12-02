More Health:

December 02, 2025

After a lifetime of seasonal depression, I finally tried light therapy. Here's what I learned

With daylight dwindling, a light box can be a helpful tool to get a mood boost for people struggling with seasonal affective disorder.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Depression Seasonal Affective Disorder
Light Lamp SAD Courtenay Harris Bond/PhillyVoice

Light therapy is the primary treatment for seasonal affective disorder, which can cause fatigue, mood instability, carbohydrate cravings, weight gain and sleep issues.

As someone already biologically destined for a lifetime of depression, even as a young child I felt the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder set in as summer closed and darkness descended on the dank and dismal Pacific Northwest.

I wasn't formally diagnosed with seasonal depression until I was in my 20s, but I knew something was wrong as early as elementary school. I'd trudge up the rain-slick brick steps to our front door on fall and winter afternoons, carrying my backpack full of homework — and the weight of the world.

MORE: Kids who get smartphones before 12 have higher rates of depression, obesity and poor sleep

My hometown, Seattle, loses daylight after the summer solstice at one of the fastest rates of any city in the United States. By Aug. 31 this year, for instance, the time between sunrise and sunset was 90 minutes shorter than on Aug. 1 in Seattle, compared with 70 minutes shorter in Philadelphia, where I now live.

If I had had any sense, I would have moved to California or Florida. But more than 20 years ago I landed here, where crisp autumn mornings and sunlight glinting off freshly fallen snow have only slightly mitigated my seasonal depression.

What is SAD?

The American Psychiatric Association classifies SAD as a type of major depression affecting about 5% of adults in the United States. People with SAD experience an objectionable array of symptoms, ranging from feeling fatigued even after ample sleep to craving unhealthy food, especially carbohydrates.

For example, we had an entire apple pie left over on Thanksgiving, and I accidentally finished half of it for breakfast Friday morning.

Irritation and agitation also are common for SAD sufferers.

"Stop breathing so loudly," I said to my husband as I poked him awake the other night — a typical reaction I have to anything he does this time of year.

Even more serious SAD symptoms can include isolating from social circles and feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness, the Cleveland Clinic says.

I experience these effects, too. I have crying jags for no apparent reason, like Holly Hunter in the 1987 movie "Broadcast News." She unplugs her phone each morning to have a good weep before starting work.

What causes SAD?

The causes of SAD are still a bit murky, but the general consensus is that less daylight affects people's biological clocks and circadian rhythms, disrupting mood, sleep and hormones. Vitamin D deficiency from less sunlight also may play a part, as may overproduction of melatonin, a chemical involved in sleep, making people more tired, the Mayo Clinic says.

What are some treatments?

Doctors may prescribe antidepressants and psychotherapy for people with seasonal depression. There is also the frustrating advice to the sluggish, hopeless habitués of SAD to "Get outdoors!", "Eat well!" and "Exercise!"

Research shows that one of the most effective treatments for seasonal depression is getting more light. A 2006 study found that light therapy for SAD was just about as effective as taking Prozac. Other more recent studies have established that light therapy outperformed placebo treatments for treating seasonal depression.

"The research is really quite compelling," Dr. Dorothy Sit, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, told the New York Times last month.

Now, firmly ensconced in middle age, having already squandered too much of my life to dejection during the darkest months, I recently decided to dedicate myself to light therapy. I pulled out the light box I bought – and never used – one polar-vortex plagued winter when my three teenagers were still young and would dance to the background music of the Weather Channel that I kept on in hope of seeing a temperature forecast out of the single digits.

I even researched how to use my light box for maximum mood boost and hopefully a more harmonious home life. Here's what I learned:

  1. Choose an effective light lamp. SAD lamps should have an intensity of 10,000 lux, about 20 times more powerful than typical indoor light.
  2. Use the lamp for 30 minutes every morning, while drinking coffee, checking emails, reading the news. Being consistent is key. "It involves a bit of commitment," Sit told the New York Times.
  3. The lamp should be 12-to-24 inches from your face.
  4. Make sure the light is getting into your eyes, but angle the lamp slightly away.

Wirecutter makes these recommendations for the best 2025 light therapy lamps.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Depression Seasonal Affective Disorder Philadelphia Mental Health Fall Winter Anxiety

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical
iStock-699118228.jpg

Is being a sports fan good for your health?

Just In

Must Read

Technology

Towns face Goliath in AI data center fight

Data centers

Travel

Holidays shine bright in Harford County, Maryland

Limited - Hello Harford Family Carriage

Fitness

Choosing a running shoe that fits well and meets your needs can feel overwhelming. Here are some tips

Running Shoes Tips

Food & Drink

Amateur chefs vie to get homemade dishes on Recipe Philly's menu

Recipe Philly main entrance

Attractions

A Longwood Christmas returns to Kennett Square with a gemstone-inspired holiday display

833394_11-20-25 East Conservatory Entrance - Longwood-2644 Hank Davis for Longwood Gardens.jpg

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved