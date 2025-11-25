See Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens glow during special after-dark hours this winter

Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens will take on a different feel this winter when the South Street landmark opens its doors for evening visits. The “Gardens After Dark” series returns on Friday nights from Dec. 5 through Jan. 2, giving people a chance to walk through the mosaics under a wash of colorful lights.

The entire outdoor space will be open, including the narrow passageways and sculptural walls that look completely different at night. Guests also can head into the mosaicked basement, a part of the site that isn’t available on most daytime tours. The experience is self-guided, so visitors can explore at their own pace.

Provided Courtesy/Philadelphia's Magic Gardens Provided Courtesy/Philadelphia's Magic Gardens



Guests are encouraged to reserve timed tickets ahead of their visit. Prices vary, and members receive a discount. The event will be canceled in the event of bad weather, with refunds issued.

Friday nights | Dec. 5 - Jan. 2, 2026

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens

1020 South Street

Philadelphia, PA 19147

$20 for adults

$17 for students and seniors

$13 for children ages6-12

$10 for members and children 5 and under

