November 28, 2018

SEPTA video captures violent assault of autistic man on bus

Philadelphia police seek help finding suspect in alleged attack

By Michael Tanenbaum
Investigations Assaults
Suspect sought in Oct. 26 assault on SEPTA route 48 bus in Center City.

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who was caught on video last month assaulting an autistic man during a SEPTA bus ride in Center City.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 near the 2000 block of Market Street.

RELATED: West Chester University math professor missing in Ohio 

Video of the incident, captured on a security camera in the Route 48 bus, shows the suspect repeatedly punching the defenseless victim, a 34-year-old man police who police said is autistic. The physical altercation appeared to stem from a verbal disagreement, according to authorities.

The man who was punched suffered minor injuries and bruises in the alleged attack, police said.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin-built with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark knit hat and dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Central Detectives at (215) 686-3093.


Michael Tanenbaum
