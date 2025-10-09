Lawsuit accuses SEPTA of illegally increasing fares in September

SEPTA was hit Wednesday with a class-action lawsuit that claims the transit authority unlawfully implemented its 21.5% fare increase last month. It was filed by George Bochetto, the attorney behind the discrimination lawsuit that led to SEPTA restoring its service cuts.

The new lawsuit accuses SEPTA of implementing a permanent fare increase without properly allowing for public feedback. It seeks refunds for SEPTA riders who have been affected by the fare increases, which took effect Sept. 14. It was filed on behalf of Lance Haver, one of the three SEPTA riders represented in the earlier discrimination lawsuit.

Late last month, Bochetto acknowledged that he planned to sue SEPTA again in hopes of reversing the fare increase.

"Under Pennsylvania law, SEPTA is required to provide the public with an opportunity to ask questions and receive answers at public hearings before implementing fare increases," Bochetto's lawfirm said in a statement. "However, as Attorney Bochetto explained, SEPTA failed to meet these obligations. Video evidences shows consumer advocate Lance Haver repeatedly asking questions during a hearing — only to be ignored and eventually removed. Such actions disregard the statute and riders' rights."

The suit could take two to three months for a judge to certify it as a class-action lawsuit, CBS News Philadelphia reported.

Bochetto has claimed SEPTA made up its fiscal crisis to persuade the state to give it more funding. He has argued that SEPTA has the ability to fund operations without increasing fares.

Neither Bochetto's lawfirm nor SEPTA immediately responded to requests for comment.

In August, Bochetto sued SEPTA over its 20% service reductions, claiming they disproportionately harmed low-income riders and people of color. Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Sierra Thomas-Street ruled that SEPTA must reverse the cuts, but upheld the transit authority's fare increases.

Facing a $213 million deficit, SEPTA received approval from PennDOT to use up to $394 million of its capital assistance funding to sustain operations.

Last week, the National Transportation Safety Board urged SEPTA to replace its aging Regional Rail cars, saying they pose "an immediate and unacceptable safety risk." Since then, riders have faced delays, cancellations and crowding while safety inspections are conducted, FOX 29, reported.