More News:

January 23, 2024

Countdown clocks arrive at more stations along Market-Frankford Line

Philly subway riders spotted timers showing when the next train will arrive at 30th Street and Girard stations

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
PXL_20240123_165204078.jpg Michaela Althouse/for PhillyVoice

Countdown clocks, like the one shown above, are now at 30th Street and Girard stations along the Market-Frankford Line. SEPTA said it's testing the devices with no firm date on an official rollout.

More countdown clocks are coming to subway stations along SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line.

The clocks, which show the number of minutes before the next train arrives, first appeared at 15th Street Station in June. SEPTA has said it would introduce clocks at more stations in years past but has never offered specific dates. Now, eagle-eyed residents are spotting clocks popping up around the city.

Job Itzkowitz, executive director of the Old City District, tweeted about a new countdown clock along the MFL at 30th Street Station. Clocks have been at the station for the last few months but hadn't been turned on.

In replies to Itzkowitz's tweet, SEPTA wrote that it was slowly starting to roll out the clocks and that crews were monitoring their progress. One X user spotted a clock at Girard Station.

SEPTA spokesperson John Golden confirmed that the clocks along the MFL are in a testing stage but declined to share which stations had clocks so far, adding that there's no firm rollout date for other ones. Clocks were originally scheduled to appear in stations in 2020, but the initiative was delayed following a malware attack. 

Last May, SEPTA said in a tweet that it expected clocks to unveil at subway stations sometime in the fall. 

"Unfortunately, it has been taking longer than expected to fine tune the backend software. It is being worked on," SEPTA wrote. "We are hopeful to see it starting to roll out in the fall, but we don't have a definite date at this time."

SEPTA also is testing the return of its Route 15 trolley, with the possibility of weekend service returning in February, Golden said. Approval of the transit authority's Bus Revolution plan will be discussed at SEPTA's monthly board meeting Thursday. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Trains Clocks Subways Market-Frankford Line

Videos

Featured

Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know
Sydney-Brown-Eagles-injury_011924_USAT

How much did injuries affect Eagles collapse, drop off in 2023?

Just In

Must Read

Development

Cherry Hill completes purchase to preserve 23-acre Holly Ravine Farm
Holly Ravine Farm

Sponsored

A guy’s guide to sexual health
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

Adult Health

Hoping to clear the air in casinos, workers seek to ban tobacco smoke
Casino Smoking Bans

TV

Here's what happened during the season premiere of 'The Bachelor,' starring Collegeville's Joey Graziadei
the bachelor premiere joey graziadei

Eagles

Eagles vibe check: Will Nick Sirianni really be the coach next season?
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-January-22-2024

Performances

'Mrs. Doubtfire' Broadway musical to make Philadelphia debut in February
Mrs. Doubtfire Philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved