More News:

February 04, 2020

Man killed atop SEPTA train may have been 'thrill-seeker,' officials say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations SEPTA
market frankford septa death Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A person was found dead at Girard Station on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line late Monday morning. SEPTA officials are investigating. The file photo above shows a Market-Frankford Line train in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The man whose dead body was found Monday morning on top of a SEPTA subway train may have been a "thrill-seeker," public transit officials said.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the incident, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel III said Tuesday that authorities are considering the possibility the person who died was performing some kind of stunt.

On Tuesday, SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch confirmed investigators are still looking at that among several possible explanations for the incident.

"We are still reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing individuals who may have witnessed what happened," Busch said.

A SEPTA train on the Market-Frankford Line was halted at Girard Station around 11:45 a.m. Monday when the man's body was discovered on top of the train. Service was disrupted for two hours as police and firefighters arrived at the scene.

Officials had confirmed the person was a 27-year-old man from Kensington. No additional details were provided pending notification of the victim's family.

A joint investigation of the incident remains ongoing with SEPTA Transit Police and the Philadelphia Police Department.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations SEPTA Philadelphia Police Market-Frankford Line

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Here's why the Sixers should stand pat at the NBA trade deadline
Elton-Brand_020420_usat

Government

How to watch the 2020 State of the Union address on Tuesday night for free
donald trump

Children's Health

Appendicitis can create an emergency in a hurry
Appendicitis warning signs

Sixers

What is the Sixers' No. 1 need at the trade deadline?
Rose-Bertans_020420_usat

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts' 'posy' bouquet is back for Valentine's Day
Federal Donuts Valentine's Day

Eagles

Your team's first round picks since 2010, if Mel Kiper's initial mock drafts were perfect
042619AndreDillard

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved