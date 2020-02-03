Person found dead at Girard Station on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line

February 03, 2020
A person has been confirmed dead late Monday morning at Girard Station on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line.
Officials are reviewing the incident to determine how the individual died, a SEPTA spokesperson said. The person's body was discovered on top of a subway car around 11:45 a.m.
Unusual Incident— PhillyFireNews (@PhillyFireNews) February 3, 2020
City of Philadelphia
At Front St & Girard Ave.
Septa Market-Frankford Line EB
BC 4 has an obvious DOA on top of the train. Ladder 16 is assisting in removing the subject.
Ladder 16, Medic 15, BC 4
At the scene, an eastbound train was halted while passengers on the platform said a man was on top of the train. Another man climbed on top of the train and stated that the victim appeared to be deceased.
The circumstances of how and when the victim ended up on top of the train were not immediately known. The victim's identity was not released.
SEPTA officials said riders should expect delays. Shuttle buses are in operation between the Berks and 15th street stations.
MFL: Shuttle buses are operating from Berks to 15th Street Stations due emergency personnel in the track area near Girard Station. Expect delays of up to 15 minutes.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 3, 2020
