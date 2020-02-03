More News:

Person found dead at Girard Station on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line

SEPTA Accidents
market frankford septa death Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A person was found dead at Girard Station on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line late Monday morning. SEPTA officials are investigating. The file photo above shows a Market-Frankford Line train in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

A person has been confirmed dead late Monday morning at Girard Station on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line.

Officials are reviewing the incident to determine how the individual died, a SEPTA spokesperson said. The person's body was discovered on top of a subway car around 11:45 a.m.

At the scene, an eastbound train was halted while passengers on the platform said a man was on top of the train. Another man climbed on top of the train and stated that the victim appeared to be deceased. 

The circumstances of how and when the victim ended up on top of the train were not immediately known. The victim's identity was not released. 

SEPTA officials said riders should expect delays. Shuttle buses are in operation between the Berks and 15th street stations.

Check back for updates on this story.

