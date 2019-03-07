Center City stabbing occurs near Broad Street Line, one day after SEPTA police go on strike

The morning after SEPTA transit police began their strike, a man was stabbed on a Broad Street Line concourse in Center City during Thursday's commute.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., a group of men reportedly got into an altercation at the Walnut-Locust Station of the Broad Street Line. On the concourse at Broad and Spruce streets, one man stabbed another man and left the station. Video of the incident was caught by surveillance cameras, according to SEPTA officials.