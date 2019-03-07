More News:

March 07, 2019

Center City stabbing occurs near Broad Street Line, one day after SEPTA police go on strike

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Broad Street Subway Line Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Broad Street subway line.

The morning after SEPTA transit police began their strike, a man was stabbed on a Broad Street Line concourse in Center City during Thursday's commute.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., a group of men reportedly got into an altercation at the Walnut-Locust Station of the Broad Street Line. On the concourse at Broad and Spruce streets, one man stabbed another man and left the station. Video of the incident was caught by surveillance cameras, according to SEPTA officials.

RELATED: SEPTA transit police go on strike after contract negotiations break down

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital and is in serious condition, according to 6ABC. He was not responsive when taken to the hospital.

Blood was visible on the sidewalk outside the station. The Spruce Street entrance to the concourse remained closed during the morning commute.

The stabbing occurs less than 24 hours after SEPTA transit police announced on Wednesday they were going on strike after contract negotiations between SEPTA and the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 broke down.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told NBC 10 that 49 police supervisors are now patrolling, systemwide, in 12-hour shifts.

