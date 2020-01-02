SEPTA train strikes car near Jenkintown-Wyncote Station

One person was hospitalized Thursday morning when a SEPTA train collided with a car near the Jenkintown-Wyncote Station on the Warminster Line, officials said.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. at South and Paxon Avenue, SEPTA said .

The train had about 90 passengers aboard when it struck the SUV, whose driver was transported to a local hospital. The condition of the driver was not immediately known.

No one aboard the train was injured, officials said.

Several Regional Rail delays were reported as a result of the crash.

There was no word on what led to the collision, which remains under investigation.