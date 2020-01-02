SEPTA train strikes car near Jenkintown-Wyncote Station

January 02, 2020
One person was hospitalized Thursday morning when a SEPTA train collided with a car near the Jenkintown-Wyncote Station on the Warminster Line, officials said.
The crash occurred around 10 a.m. at South and Paxon Avenue, SEPTA said .
Warminster: Inbound train #425 is canceled due to a train striking a vehicle near Jenkintown-Wyncote Station.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) January 2, 2020
The train had about 90 passengers aboard when it struck the SUV, whose driver was transported to a local hospital. The condition of the driver was not immediately known.
A train collides with a car in Wyncote @6abc pic.twitter.com/WDZFujJs0c— Dan Sheridan (@PhotogDan6abc) January 2, 2020
No one aboard the train was injured, officials said.
Several Regional Rail delays were reported as a result of the crash.
Doylestown: Inbound train #523 is operating with delays of up to 40 minutes due to a train striking a vehicle near Jenkintown-Wyncote Station.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) January 2, 2020
There was no word on what led to the collision, which remains under investigation.