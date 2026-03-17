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March 17, 2026

Sesame Place is turning into an Easter playground for spring break

Elmo’s Eggstravaganza returns to the Langhorne park with new Cookie Monster activities and Easter events from March 28 to April 6.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Family-Friendly Easter
Cookie Monster Easter Sesame Place Provided Courtesy/Sesame Place® Philadelphia

Sesame Place will open daily for spring break with egg hunts, character meet-and-greets and Easter-themed activities for kids.

Sesame Place Philadelphia is opening daily for spring break from March 28 through April 6, with the return of Elmo’s Eggstravaganza and a lineup of Easter-themed activities for kids.

The Langhorne theme park will have rides, shows and character meet-and-greets running throughout the 10-day stretch, along with seasonal events built around the holiday.

New this year is an Easter egg hunt and basket decorating activity with Cookie Monster. Kids can decorate their own baskets, take photos with the character and then head out for an egg hunt at Abby’s Backyard BBQ.

Around the park, families can meet the Easter Bunny, follow a scavenger hunt to find large eggs and join a Bunny Hop dance party with Sesame Street characters.

Some of the more structured experiences require reservations. The Cookie Monster activity is ticketed, and families can also book an Easter Dine with Elmo & Friends, which includes a meal, character appearances and photos with the Easter Bunny.

During the same stretch, the park will mark Passover from April 1 through April 6 with a small lineup of themed activities, including a sing-along, storytime and appearances from Baby Bear.

After spring break, Sesame Place will return to a limited schedule before starting daily operations again for the summer on May 22.

Elmo’s Eggstravaganza

March 28-April 6
Sesame Place
100 Sesame Rd.
Langhorne, PA 19047

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Family-Friendly Easter Langhorne Sesame Place

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