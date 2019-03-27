'Sex and the City' follow-up series examines love and dating after 50

Fans of the iconic HBO series "Sex and the City" are getting some good news today.

Deadline first reported that the series' original author, Candace Bushnell, will develop her upcoming novel "Is There Still Sex in the City?" for TV with Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

via GIPHY

However, the series will *not* involve Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte (sigh).

via GIPHY

But, "Is There Still Sex in the City?" will still feature women in New York City navigating through dating, sex, and trying to find love in their 50s. We're talking marriage, kids, divorce, death, etc.

According to Deadline, the book will jump between Manhattan and a country enclave called The Village. The novel is slated for release in August.

The original "Sex and the City," which published as a novel in 1996 and was later developed into a series and two feature films, was an enormous success.

“The original 'Sex and the City' book and series served as a groundbreaking touchstone for an entire generation of women, myself included,” Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television, told Deadline. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue that conversation from the underrepresented point of view of women in their 50s and answer the question with, ‘Yes! There is more sex in the city!”

